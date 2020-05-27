Aidyn Johnson signs with Sturt

Aidyn Johnson is headed back to South Australia.

The former Moama forward is headed for Sturt in the SANFL for the state league season.

Johnson, 22, played in eight games with Port Adelaide after being drafted with the 45th pick of the 2015 AFL Draft, before being delisted at the end of last season.

He initially returned to Victoria, signing with Richmond's VFL side for this season.

However, an AFL decision to ban AFL-listed players from competing in state league competitions for the year had the Tigers withdraw from the VFL, leaving Johnson without a club.

Sturt revealed he had been in talks about joining the club before choosing to return to Victoria, but would now make the move back to play with the double blues.

Sturt coach and former AFL player Nathan Grima said he was ecstatic Johnson had decided to join the club.

“I couldn’t believe it when he called me earlier this week to say he wanted to come and play with us,” Grima said.

“He is pure class and I can’t wait to see him on the track.”

Johnson will be required to spend two weeks in isolation upon his return to South Australia in accordance with SA border measures, while SANFL clubs ramp up training efforts in a bid to return to the field soon.