VFL restructure floated by former club president

VFL clubs remain hopeful of a season this year as consultations continue between the league, Victorian Government and AFL.

But no timeline is yet apparent on a decision to call the season either way as clubs remain searching for answers as to how the competition can be financed with no crowds likely to be allowed at games.

Other contributing factors include the health and safety of players and what measures can be put in place to ensure this, as well as insurance measures.

More than 20 district products had found a place on a VFL list for this season, although many of these were for AFL-affiliated clubs that appear unlikely to take part in the state league with AFL-listed players banned due to COVID-19 concerns.

The eight remaining teams remain pushing for a season, with a joint statement from the clubs labelling the AFL Victoria and Cricket Victoria agreement to extend football season into October as a positive outcome.

One floated model to restructure the competition moving forward would greatly affect the region's footballing landscape, with former Sandringham VFL president Gerry Ryan calling for the VFL and the NAB League to merge.

Speaking with the Leader, the model based on the SANFL and WAFL systems would have under-age players push into senior sides, eliminating the cost of running both clubs.

While Ryan's suggestion would have metropolitan NAB League clubs link up with existing VFL clubs, senior sides for the Murray Bushrangers and Bendigo Pioneers would need to be created to facilitate the new competition.

“You could do much more better work for football, for aspiring players and local communities and grassroots football by streamlining the administrations and creating a better and more defined pathway to the AFL system,” Ryan told Leader.

“You’re going to have a state league that’s more identifiable, more sustainable.

“With the coronavirus pandemic businesses have had to remodel themselves and adapt and change and I think the AFL has to really take the lead here and establish a better model for our state.

“The way it’s operating now — replicating everything from the CEO to the doctors and physios — we could so much more with less.’”