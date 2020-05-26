Sport

New inclusions will help Murchison-Toolamba

By Tyler Maher

James Ivill

A targeted recruiting spree has left Murchison-Toolamba in a strong position to launch itself up the Kyabram District league table.

As well as luring a quartet of Euroa footballers to Murchison Recreation Reserve, the Grasshoppers have also added the likes of Vermont big-man Jack Furey and Greensborough’s Zayne Swan.

When coupled with the retention of its senior stars it is certainly a recipe for success that Murchison-Toolamba is cooking up.

“There’s a really good vibe within the club and within the community, which is great to see,” coach Nick Iorianni said.

“We’ve been able to bring in four from Euroa who were looking for a bit of a change of scenery. We’re pleased to have them on board; they’ve really added some professionalism to the group.

“We felt that we wanted to recruit some key position players and some bigger bodies, and we’ve been able to do that as well.”

James Ivill, Klay Giovannini, Brad Gleeson and Rob Wilson are the former Magpies joining Iorianni’s squad, and it is the latter who has impressed the Murchison-Toolamba mentor the most.

“Robbie Wilson has really stood out to us so far,” Iorianni said.

“The continuity in his training has been great and he hasn’t skipped a beat, he’s got himself really fit.”

It means all signs point to an improved finish from last year’s fifth ranking for the Grasshoppers, but they will not be getting ahead of themselves.

“You’re always looking to improve, but everyone starts on zero points again,” Iorianni said.

“Everyone wants to play finals football, and we’re doing everything we can to give ourselves the best chance to be in that position again.

“There’s a really good club culture, lots of strong bonds and friendships and ties at the footy club and everyone wants to see us have some success.”

FAST FACTS

COACH: NICK IORIANNI

2019 FINISH: FIFTH (12-5)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: LUKE CECCHIN

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: JAMES MILNE (57)

GROUND: MURCHISON RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: GRASSHOPPERS

IN: James Ivill, Klay Giovannini, Brad Gleeson, Rob Wilson (Euroa), Jack Furey (Vermont), Zayne Swan (Greensborough), Stephen Burns (Shepparton East)

OUT: Nil

