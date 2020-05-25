Shepparton Greyhound Club’s historic race meeting a success for local trainers

Saturday was a historic day for Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club, with the first morning race meeting held at the track.

The weekend's memorable race meeting, where races started before 8.30 am, were dominated by local trainers.

Seven of the 12 winners were trained locally, including three by Tallygaroopna's Theo Van Taarling and his partner Fay.

“This is the first time Fay and I have trained a treble, so we loved our first experience with Saturday morning racing,” Van Taarling said.



“It was an early start. Luckily the track is only 25 minutes from home, but we still left at home at 6.30 am which is pretty early, but it was well worth it.



“We’ve got six of our grandchildren living with us at home and Fay had to stay home with them as children aren’t allowed at the track at the moment due to social distancing protocols.



“One of our winners, Twilight Flame won her first race, and she is owned by a few boys at the Pine Lodge Cricket Club, so they were absolutely rapt even though they couldn’t be on course to watch her win either.”

Greyhound meetings are currently closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The switch to Saturday morning racing comes after Greyhound Racing Victoria kick-started its journey into the timeslot earlier this month.

The conclusion of a three-week trial of Saturday morning greyhound racing took place at the Kialla racetrack following successive Saturday morning meetings at Ballarat.



An evaluation of Saturday morning greyhound racing is now under way with a view to potentially making it a regular fixture.



Local greyhounds that won at Shepparton on Saturday:



TANGO ICON (Robert Sullivan, East Shepparton)

CALL ME TANYA (Fay Van Taarling, Tallygaroopna)

TWILIGHT FLAME (Fay Van Taarling, Tallygaroopna)

SHOCK VALUE (Theo Van Taarling, Tallygaroopna)

ALL INN AVA (Tony Duncan, Harston)

DUSTY EXPRESS (Georgia Whiting, Toolamba)

LANDSLIDE (Adele Powell, Stanhope)