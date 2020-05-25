Sport

Shepparton Greyhound Club’s historic race meeting a success for local trainers

By Shepparton News

Historic meeting: Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club held its first Saturday morning race meeting at the weekend. Picture: Megan Fisher.

1 of 1

Saturday was a historic day for Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club, with the first morning race meeting held at the track.

The weekend's memorable race meeting, where races started before 8.30 am, were dominated by local trainers.

Seven of the 12 winners were trained locally, including three by Tallygaroopna's Theo Van Taarling and his partner Fay.

“This is the first time Fay and I have trained a treble, so we loved our first experience with Saturday morning racing,” Van Taarling said.

“It was an early start. Luckily the track is only 25 minutes from home, but we still left at home at 6.30 am which is pretty early, but it was well worth it.

“We’ve got six of our grandchildren living with us at home and Fay had to stay home with them as children aren’t allowed at the track at the moment due to social distancing protocols.

“One of our winners, Twilight Flame won her first race, and she is owned by a few boys at the Pine Lodge Cricket Club, so they were absolutely rapt even though they couldn’t be on course to watch her win either.”

Greyhound meetings are currently closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The switch to Saturday morning racing comes after Greyhound Racing Victoria kick-started its journey into the timeslot earlier this month.

The conclusion of a three-week trial of Saturday morning greyhound racing took place at the Kialla racetrack following successive Saturday morning meetings at Ballarat.

An evaluation of Saturday morning greyhound racing is now under way with a view to potentially making it a regular fixture.

Local greyhounds that won at Shepparton on Saturday:

TANGO ICON (Robert Sullivan, East Shepparton)
CALL ME TANYA (Fay Van Taarling, Tallygaroopna)
TWILIGHT FLAME (Fay Van Taarling, Tallygaroopna)
SHOCK VALUE (Theo Van Taarling, Tallygaroopna)
ALL INN AVA (Tony Duncan, Harston)
DUSTY EXPRESS (Georgia Whiting, Toolamba)
LANDSLIDE (Adele Powell, Stanhope)

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Maher’s Musings - Most recogniseable product from each town in the region

We’re putting a pin in ranking the best grand finals of the decade for the moment — but never fear, we will come back to it. More pressing investigations are upon us in the meantime, thanks to a suggestion from Mark McDonell on Twitter recently...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Player payments just one brick in the wall

From turning the lights on to mowing the grass and stocking the bar fridge — there are far more moving parts to a club’s financial health than just paying stars

Tyler Maher
Sport

Clubs, council opt against return to training

AFL Victoria’s return to training protocols allow clubs to hit the fields tonight — but few, if any, clubs will be doing so. Many clubs themselves voted to postpone the small group training that is allowed under the protocols, but the decision...

Alex Mitchell