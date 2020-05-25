Tat Chat - Merrigum golf notes.

It was another fine and pleasant day for golf on Saturday as Merrigum players had their second outing since the lockdown.

The event was par and it found a lot of us wanting.

The course is in fantastic shape after the recent rain and is a test of golf in its truest form now, but that doesn't sit so well for many of us, with our handicaps earned over a summer of playing a course with plenty of run.

That said, I'm sure everyone enjoys playing the course in its current state and in time will adjust to the new playing conditions.

Darryl Johnston had the best round of the day, winning B-grade with a score of +1, two ahead of his closest rival and as such was the only player to finish on the positive side of the ledger.

He did lose a small amount from his handicap, but not enough to give the rest of us much satisfaction.

Simon Doherty was the A-grade winner with -1, making it two weeks on the trot he has finished in second place.

Simon will be pleased with his consistency in the lead-up to his defence of his club champion title which will begin this Saturday.

Ball competition winners were Bill Bray with -2 and Clint Prygoda, Ash Sanders and Andrew Wood, all with -3.

Nearest the pins were won by Andrew Wood on the sixth and Tash Doherty on the jackpot 12th, while in a case of looking but not seeing, nobody in the last groups through the 14th was able to remember who put one in close there, so apologies to that person who hopefully will be acknowledged in next week's notes.

Darryl Johnston won the chook shed challenge with 2.



This week is stroke and is the first round of the championships.

The Privilege Cup is also on offer and it is also the first round of the eclectic.

The format for the men's championship is as it has been for a number of years now with the best three out of four rounds counting towards the end score.

The championships will be in recess over the long weekend in June and so will be played on the following dates: May 30 and June 13, 20 and 27.

A gentsomes competition will be played on June 6.