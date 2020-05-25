Tat Chat - Hill Top golf notes.

There has been a surge of golfers back to competition as well as the course with Saturday’s field of 92 men and 26 women the biggest for decades.

Online booking has proved popular as is MiScore for recording and transmitting results.

Brady Bourke, Tatura Family Butcher, continues to sponsor Saturday competitions which adds further inducement to return to the fairways.

The clubhouse floor has been repaired, walls and ceiling have been painted and new carpet has been laid throughout.

What a party there will be when members are allowed back inside to enjoy more company than their spouse has been able to provide.

Tim Nicholson won A-grade and the Privilege Cup (Peppermill Shepparton sponsor) on a countback with 40 stableford points off a six handicap and James Peck was runner-up.

Jeff Huddle won B-grade with 36 on a countback from Danyel Dryden, while Tom Phillips won C-grade with 39 and Doug Miller was runner-up with 33 on countback.

Ball rundown: Matt Miller and Ray Nicholson 37, Ty Guiney 36, John Keller 34, Col Barlow, Rocco Barca 33, Graham McIntosh 32, Drew Curtis, Steve Zolich, Dave Cornwall and Jarrod Taylor 31, Bruce Gross, Ryan Butler, Les Walsh and Garry Reese 30, Brian Coe, Leigh Thornton, Paul Cornelius, Robbie Montgomery and Jacob Chessels 29, Brendan Spittles 28 on countback.

Phyl Fiddes beat Larysa Phillingham on a countback with 32 points to win the women’s competition and consolation balls went to Bev Roberts and Joyce Baird 30, Judy Baker 28, Liz Mulcahy and Sheryl Curran 25, Jan Coe 24 on a countback.

Midweek: Steve Allison won Tuesday’s stableford round with 39 points off a seven handicap and Barry Dennis was runner-up with 35.

Frank Hill and Bruce Gross had 34s, Jeff Baker 33, Garry Reese and Ryan Lindsay 32 points, each winning a run-down ball.

Scott Carter won on Thursday with a round of 82-9-73 and Brian Coe was runner-up with 78 on countback.

Tom Phillips won a ball for his 78 as did Drew Curtis for his 79 on countback.

There are no nearest-the-pin competitions and flag sticks are not to be touched which is proving popular with many golfers not requiring constantly to ask whether the pin should be removed.

Coming events: On Saturday we play for the monthly medal and competition is hotting up with fields growing weekly.

Golfers need to book online or have Ged, Bev or Dave assist; there are no walk-up entries permitted.

Vale: Jack Muir, current Senior Citizen of the Year, and Kevin Richards, long time Hill Top member passed away last week.

Kevin rode a three-wheeler for many years and could keep in his head each golfer’s scores in his group.

He will be remembered by many for this 2009 Shocker.



The perils of buggies on uneven ground, especially electric buggies, are well known, but Kevin Richards became yet another victim recently when his ball went into the water on the left of the sixth fairway.

Dismounting his three-wheeler, Kevin headed into the water only to have the machine pursue him with apparent malicious intent.

A cry from a playing partner alerted Kev who jumped aside as the vindictive machine plunged into the water. Kevin immediately plunged in after it to prevent it going in to deep water, but his companion, Ron Popple, displayed more prudence, removing his shoes and socks before assisting Kev to wrestle with the feral buggy.

Even with two of them heaving at the buggy it was reluctant to leave the water.

The reason became clear as they found the wheels were still spinning and only when they were able to turn the steering did they return it to dry land.

However, that was not the end of the story for the buggy refused to turn off and Kevin was forced to ride it around like a bull out of control.

His gallant assistant, Ron, had retrieved golf tees from the water and was able to pass them on to Kev as he flew past on his way home, probably to find an axe.