Tat Chat - Tatura Bowls Club

5370537724001

With all bowls clubs recently in total shutdown with the coronavirus pandemic and with the recent lifting of some restrictions, Tatura Bowls Club acknowledged the achievement of the OBD (Over Bloody Eighty) Super Veterans badges to members who had earlier qualified.

As a result of the necessary cancellation of presentation night the badges awarded to Bowls Victoria affiliated bowlers were presented to club members Joyce Andrus and George Tully when they arrived at the club recently to make use of the bowling greens now available for practice.

George Tully commenced bowling at 58 at Merrigum where he resided at the time before joining Tatura when he relocated.