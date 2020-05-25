Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura Bowls Club

By Shepparton News

Presented with badges: Joyce Andrus and George Tully.

With all bowls clubs recently in total shutdown with the coronavirus pandemic and with the recent lifting of some restrictions, Tatura Bowls Club acknowledged the achievement of the OBD (Over Bloody Eighty) Super Veterans badges to members who had earlier qualified.

As a result of the necessary cancellation of presentation night the badges awarded to Bowls Victoria affiliated bowlers were presented to club members Joyce Andrus and George Tully when they arrived at the club recently to make use of the bowling greens now available for practice.
George Tully commenced bowling at 58 at Merrigum where he resided at the time before joining Tatura when he relocated.

A keen bowler and enthusiastic with the over-60s midweek event George can often be heard on the green giving some keen directions to his bowls when they are not performing as expected.

The Veterans badge will now adorn George's hat along with the four proudly displayed and affixed "8" badges.


Joyce Andrus arrived in Australia in 2011 and commenced lawn bowls at Pakenham Bowls Club where she played for six years taking out a club championship and being runner-up in the champion of champions event.

Prior to her arrival in Australia Joyce had played bowls at the Ely club in Cambridgeshire, England, where she had the benefit of watching and learning from a club member Greg Harlow, who is an English International indoor bowls player, been number one in the world in 2006, represented England and won the 2010 World Indoor Bowls Championship.

Joyce came to Tatura and joined the club in 2017 where she has been a regular skipper in midweek pennant and an enthusiast along with playing husband Graham in social bowls activities in the area.

A welcome helper in the kitchen and around the club.


We look forward to seeing these members on the bowling green for many years to come.

— John Crilly

