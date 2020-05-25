Sport

Finals aims spurs fitness push for Murchison-Toolamba

By Tyler Maher

Jenni McCluskey.

1 of 1

Murchison-Toolamba hopes it has found a simple solution for Kyabram District League success – running.

The Grasshoppers have been putting in the hard yards over summer under new coach Jenni McCluskey as they search for a spike on the KDL table in 2020.

B-grade coach – and top tier player – Carly Tuhan agrees with the philosophy.

“It’s been a hard pre-season, we’ve been really focusing on our fitness,” Tuhan said.

“I think for us we’ve been one of those teams that have only just made finals the past couple of years, and fitness is the area we need to target to take the next step in those finals series.”

Along with McCluskey, Leah Manson joins the squad from Longwood and previously Shepparton United, while Alice and Jess Cunningham are not playing this season.

It has opened the door for some of the younger Grasshoppers to stake their claim towards a permanent starting role in the A-grade side.

“A couple of outs has really opened up some opportunities to the younger ones coming through,” Tuhan said.

“It’s a great place for junior development and Jenni is keen to put some systems and structures in place across the club.

“She wants to be able to grab anyone for A-grade and know they’ll slot right into the side.”

COACH: JENNI MCCLUSKEY 2019 FINISH: FIFTH (11-6)

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Maher’s Musings - Most recogniseable product from each town in the region

We’re putting a pin in ranking the best grand finals of the decade for the moment — but never fear, we will come back to it. More pressing investigations are upon us in the meantime, thanks to a suggestion from Mark McDonell on Twitter recently...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Player payments just one brick in the wall

From turning the lights on to mowing the grass and stocking the bar fridge — there are far more moving parts to a club’s financial health than just paying stars

Tyler Maher
Sport

Clubs, council opt against return to training

AFL Victoria’s return to training protocols allow clubs to hit the fields tonight — but few, if any, clubs will be doing so. Many clubs themselves voted to postpone the small group training that is allowed under the protocols, but the decision...

Alex Mitchell