GVL - Road to interleague glory

An interleague clash between the Goulburn Valley League and Ovens and Murray Football Netball League was scheduled to be staged at the weekend.

In lieu of a battle for the Ash-Wilson Trophy, take a trip down memory lane for an in-depth look at the first time the GVL climbed the interleague mountain — thanks to league historian Don Kilgour.

THE ROAD TO GLORY

1978 – The big year: This was the year Goulburn Valley Football League became the number one competition as champion of country Victoria. The GVL had arrived as a force to be reckoned with. It was a year that changed the profile of Goulburn Valley football after it had been regarded as second rate.

However, the road to glory didn't begin in 1978, it commenced many years earlier.

The new president: It was in 1965, after the death of long-serving league president Tom Hastie of Tatura that the league needed a new president. Former Kyabram player Jack Arthur was elected to the position. Arthur managed the large orchard complex known as “Murrumba Kyabram” and was an experienced business man.

Arthur was a lover of football and was keen to see the league succeed. He took on the GVL around the time Nagambie, Rushworth and Murchison had withdrawn from the league as they felt that they could not survive against the power teams Shepparton, Kyabram and Tatura

The GVL had been reduced to eight clubs: Shepparton, City United, Lemnos, Mooroopna, Tatura, Kyabram, Stanhope and Tongala.

Country Championship form: One of the issues Arthur was faced with was the fact GVL had historically not performed well in Country Championship matches, particularly against the neighbouring Ovens and Murray and Bendigo leagues. He committed himself to try and increase the number of competing teams and add much-needed strength to the league.

Over the ensuing years Arthur used all his business know how and experience to attract new clubs.

New clubs add strength: By the late 1970s the league boasted the inclusion of strong regional clubs Euroa, Rochester, Echuca and Seymour.

Those clubs all had some multi-talented players resulting in an immediate lift in the standard of matches they took part in.

The league was running beautifully under Arthur's guidance. With Keith Wellman as an efficient and dedicated league secretary, GVL was in a great position to capitalise on an important announcement soon to be made regarding country football.

A new interleague competition: In October 1977 the Victorian Country Football League announced the marketers of Winfield cigarettes would sponsor a Country Championship series from 1978 that would have the country leagues play in a competition — to be called the Winfield Championship in which the winners of games would continue to play against other winners to eventually find the overall winner to become the champion league of country Victoria.

Arthur immediately saw the possibilities for his league to show its new strength and within 24 hours of the announcement had commenced work on planning for the next year.

The planning: By the November league meeting, Arthur presented his plan and received great support from the clubs.

He chose as coach of the league team the much-respected Bob Allison, coach of the reigning premier Echuca who had previously coached Stanhope and Tongala.

The match or selection committee consisted of Shepparton Football Club president Bill Enders as chairman, supported by Tongala stalwart Ian McGregor along with the well-known GVL player, Tatura coach Roland Crosbie. The team would be managed by Seymour Football Club president Jim Ure.

Training squad: The match committee became a dedicated team and within a month it had met and planned the tilt at the title. It soon named a proposed training squad and was in touch with the players to advise them of the seriousness of the league’s intentions to win.

Nothing would be easy, as to win the title you had to be successful in three games and play a fourth game in the final — all in the one year. The players would also be required to compete and train with their own clubs. Interestingly, other leagues didn't commence their preparation for the series until March.

The year begins: 1978 kicked off with great enthusiasm as the league squad swung into action. Training runs were held on Sundays and on Wednesday nights. Seymour hosted several training sessions to help the players who were working in Melbourne.

It soon became obvious the players had welcomed the opportunity to be in the squad and desperately wanted to take part.

First game a struggle: When the Winfield draw was announced GVL was drawn to play against the neighbouring Tungamah league at Deakin Reserve on May 14. GVL entered the game as firm favourite, however, by half-time GVL had its back to the wall. At the long break, Bob Allison berated the boys in purple and gold for their lack of effort. Thankfully things changed in the third quarter. The GV had plenty of the ball, but kicked badly, scoring six goals and 10 behinds for the term.

The final term was a struggle and luckily GVL won its way into the second round with a 14-point win, scoring 16.26 (122) to 16.12 (108). Seymour ruckman Bernie McCarthy was best for the GV.

Round two — Beating the O&M: There was little time for reflection, as three weeks later on June 5 the GV travelled to Benalla Showgrounds to play against its arch rival, the Ovens and Murray league which it had never beaten. The large crowd was treated to a magic day’s football. The GV boys showed desperation and a great will to win.

United’s Des Campbell and Seymour’s McCarthy led the way and greatly helped GVL create history with a stirring victory, kicking 17.12 (114) to 15.8 (98). It was such an exciting occasion for all GVL fans.

Arthur in an emotional speech to the players after the match said “the GVL history dates back to 1894, but of today I’m sure we can say this is our finest hour”. Little did Arthur realise at the time the best was yet to come.

GVL had reached the semi-final of the competition and met the strong Latrobe Valley league at Deakin Reserve.

Semi final — Mud and slush: On the night before and the morning of the match a deluge of three inches of rain fell in Shepparton and Deakin Reserve was covered in water. As the match progressed it became a quagmire. In atrocious conditions the GV players were kept in the game by Mooroopna centreman Ian Linford, who played the game of his life and drove the ball forward time and again while completely covered in mud in a best-on-ground performance. The GV hung on to win, kicking 12.5 (77) to 11.3 (69) to take the purple and gold colours into the state final.

The Winfield Final: On Sunday, August 6, large crowds of Goulburn Valley people travelled to Colac to see the GV meet the Hampden league in the Winfield grand final.

President out of action: The team arrived on the Saturday for a training session and was disappointed to hear Arthur had been rushed to hospital with a heart attack. He would not be at the game.

The day was cool but fine as the nervous players ran out in front of a massive crowd for the biggest game of their lives. Allison had given an inspiring address imploring the boys to give their all for Arthur.

GV sets the pace: The players accepted the challenge and all lifted their efforts.

Rover Gary Cooper was scintillating with a best-on-ground performance, Graeme Kendall played an inspiring captain's game, Echuca’s Kevin Quinn won in the ruck all day, Seymour’s Neville Green gave a brilliant display on the wing and Ray Stomann kicked six goals to boot the Goulburn Valley home. Tatura’s Brian “Tiny” Finnigan showed just how much he was prepared to give as he played more than half the game with cracked ribs.

Glorious win: When the final siren rang Goulburn Valley League was champion of country Victoria, kicking 16.13 (109) to 12.15 (87) winning by 22 points in a high standard, bone-crushing grand final.

The feeling of togetherness and team spirit was a major factor in the success of the campaign. As the editorial in the next Saturday’s program (The Supporter) stated “Every member of the squad brought honour to the GVL and they can all be proud of their involvement”. That was indeed GVL’s finest hour.

Chairman of selectors Enders traveled to Melbourne to present the Winfield Cup to an ailing Arthur who raised a smile as he said ”They were all magnificent”. Arthur died a week later in the knowledge he had played a major role in the road to glory for his beloved Goulburn Valley Football League.

GVL elevated to higher standing: The Winfield win elevated GVL to greater heights. Players from across Victoria were keen to join the GV ranks due to the standard of football. Above all it set the GV on the path of continued success and being accepted as a top league.

Following that success, the GV players continued to support the championships in ensuing years. Six years later Crosbie coached the GV to a 24-point win over the Geelong league to win its second state title.

Then in 1994 Graeme Weatherly coached another state title win with a 32-point victory for GVL over the Mid Murray league.

The road to country championship glory was paved by the wonderful work of Arthur who developed a squad of players and administrators who loved the league and gave their all to ensure it became successful.

GV team as selected on the Thursday prior to the game.

B: Laurie Shiels, Peter Shemshedin, Bernie McCarthy.

HB: Daryl Ryan, Shane Sexton, Brian Finnigan.

C: Chris Walker, Ian Linford, Neville Green.

HF: Mick Mulligan, Des Campbell, John Haw.

F: John Guilmartin, Ray Stomann, Gary Cooper.

Foll: Kevin Quinn, Graham ‘Josh’ Kendall, Greg Liddell.

Inter (from): Terry Keenan, Daryl Reid, Gary Fletcher, Neil Haw, Tony Barnes, Gary Edwards, Mick Shanahan.

On the Saturday before the game Terry Keenan, Laurie Shiels and Neil Haw failed fitness tests, causing John Haw to play on the forward flank, with Daryl Reid and Gary Fletcher on the interchange bench.

The team which played in the grand final of the Winfield Championship was:

B: Gary Edwards (Echuca), Peter Shemshedin (Lemnos), Bernie McCarthy (Seymour).

HB: Daryl Ryan (Echuca), Shane Sexton (Lemnos), Brian Finnigan (Tatura).

C: Chris Walker (Shepparton), Ian Linford (Mooroopna), Neville Green (Seymour).

HF: Mick Mulligan (Shepp United), Des Campbell (Shepp United), John Haw (Echuca).

F: John Guilmartin (Shepp United), Ray Stomann (Seymour), Gary Cooper (Tatura).

Foll: Kevin Quinn (Echuca), Graham Kendall (Mooroopna), Greg Liddell (Seymour).

Inter: Daryl Reid (Tongala), Gary Fletcher (Echuca).