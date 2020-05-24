Best Battles - Picola District Football League

PICOLA DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Katamatite v Mathoura

Round 15, 2019 at Katamatite Recreation Reserve

Katamatite 16.12 (108) d Mathoura 13.4 (82)

When the Timbercutters travelled to take on the Tigers, few gave them a chance of causing a major boilover.

And for three quarters it appeared to be on the cards, until Katamatite ran away with the game in the last term.

‘‘They played really well, and they moved the ball quickly,” Tigers coach Jedd Wright said.

‘‘I think in the end (the match) came down to fitness.

‘‘We have been putting in a little bit extra in recent weeks and we also made some important clearances at the start of the final quarter, which gave us a big of momentum.’’

Brodie McDonald kick seven goals for the home side.

Tocumwal v Rennie

Round two, 2019 at Tocumwal Recreation Reserve

Tocumwal 3.5 (23) lt Rennie 25.13 (163)

With the merge of the two PD divisions in recent years, there is little history to discuss between these two sides.

On the rare occasion they have faced off, it has not ended well for Tocumwal.

Chase Strawhorn had a day to remember when the sides met early last year, with the spearhead kicking 13 of his 72 season goals in a best-on-ground performance.

It took until the third quarter of the game for Tocumwal to register a major – one of just three it would kick on the day.

The dirty year would continue for Tocumwal, which would finish last without a win, while Rennie would go 11-5 to finish fifth.

Berrigan v Waaia

Round 15, 2019 at Waaia Recreation Reserve

Waaia 10.10 (70) d Berrigan 8.9 (57)

A back-and-forth contest at Waaia late last year had the Bombers bolster their premiership credentials with a 13-point win against Berrigan.

The sides hit the contest inside the top four with 11-1 and 10-2 records, but it was the Bombers who got the chocolates off the back of allowing just one goal in the second half.

Waaia had kicked seven goals in the first quarter to race to a 34-point lead, but the Saints returned fire, slotting five of their own in the second term to hit half-time within three points.

Mark Meyland booted five goals in a strong display, while Sam Richardson, Dan Clarke and Mitch Cleeland were best for the Bombers.

Blighty v Deniliquin Rovers

Elimination final, 2011 at Strathmerton

Blighty 14.11 (95) d Deniliquin Rovers 13.9 (87)

Blighty ended Deniliquin's 2011 season in a tight elimination final win, stealing an eight-point win at Strathmerton.

The Redeyes were four points behind at three-quarter time, but rallied in a big way, storming home to take the win and head through to the second week of finals.

Michael Madden, Tristan Wilson and Jake Platfuss each kicked three goals from the Redeyes and Keith Baron was also impressive, while Gerrard Robinson tried to keep the Rovers in it with three goals.

But the Redeyes would taste their own heartbreak just a week later, beaten by a point against Mathoura.

Strathmerton v Katunga

Round two, 2019 at Katunga

Katunga 9.5 (59) lt Strathmerton 15.19 (109)

Reigning premier Strathmerton earned two comfortable wins against Katunga last season, including a quality 50-point win to kick start the campaign.

The young Swans were never likely to stick with the powerful Bulldogs, who blew their opponent away late in the piece with only inaccurate goal-kicking preventing a bigger margin.

Like they did all season, multiple Bulldogs chipped in on the scoreboard with five multiple goal-kickers, led by Zack Betson and Connor Hargreaves.

Matt O'Kane and Sam Lewis were strong from Strathmerton, while Katunga got strong showings from Mitch Sidebottom and Josh Smith.

Picola United v Jerilderie

Round 17, 2015 at Picola Recreation Reserve

Picola United 8.7 (55) lt Jerilderie 9.7 (61)

Although these two sides faced each other a few weeks later in the finals series, this tense thriller at Picola Recreation Reserve was a tasty entrée for spectators.

Jerilderie - the dominant outfit at the time – had ruled over Picola United for the past couple of seasons.

And if it was not for a premiership quarter in the third term, when the Demons booted five goals, then Jerilderie’s dominance over United would have ended on that day.

United led by five points at the main break - with a total of five goals kicked in the opening half of football – as David Daniel and Scott Miles stood tall for the Blues.

But the low-scoring and gruelling contest was burst open in the third term by Jerilderie’s Jason Sanderson (one goal), Josh Bryce and Aaron Purcell (four).

The Demons held a 15-point buffer at the last break, but United fought back with three majors to go down by one straight kick.