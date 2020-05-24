Best Battles - Murray Football League

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Mulwala v Tungamah

Round four, 2018 at Tungamah Recreation Reserve

Tungamah 11.8 (74) lt Mulwala 16.20 (116)

It was a big day out for two forwards in the round four clash, when Mulwala ran to a comfortable victory over Tungamah.

Mulwala’s Ash Froud booted eight majors in the Lions’ win, while Tungamah’s standout performer Ash Saunders almost equalled Froud’s effort with six of his own.

The battle between the two goal-kickers was a riveting affair, as the tight contest between the two sides faded in the last term.

Tungamah began brilliantly with five goals in the first half and led by 13 points, before the Lions returned serve in the second.

Mulwala stormed out after half-time with six majors and wiped away its three-point deficit to hold a 28-point buffer at the last break.

A further six majors in the fourth term, along with a standout game from Harry Hosking (three goals) helped Mulwala seal a 42-point victory.

Moama v Numurkah

Round nine, 2015 at Numurkah Showgrounds

Numurkah 10.8 (68) lt Moama 11.12 (78)

Moama came away with a handy win on the road after storming home against the Blues.

The Pies charged back from a five-goal deficit in the third quarter, with Tyler Jones kicking three majors in the win.

The Blues had looked the better side for the majority of the contest, with Joshua Hoffman and Luke McKeown leading the way.

But Jones and Rhys Archard pulled the Pies back into the contest, picking up the win.

Pies coach Simon Maddox said the club could not allow slow starts if it was to have a good season.

‘‘You can’t afford to give the good sides six goals (in early),’’ he said.

‘‘We’re probably par for the course . . . it’s a tight competition and no matter who you come up against each week, except Cobram (which finished last at 1-17), you’ve got to play well.’’

Finley v Barooga

Round six, 2015 at Finley Recreation Reserve

Barooga 15.7 (97) d Finley 15.6 (96)

Barooga pinched the narrowest of wins against Finley in 2015, with a solitary point separating the sides in a classic.

The Hawks led by 16 points at quarter-time, but the game was insanely tight at every point after, able to just hang on to their three-point three-quarter time lead.

Barooga had no shortage of contributors in the forward line with five multiple goal-kickers led by Shaun Robbins with three, while Matt Hendry, Cameron Sandral and Jack O'Callaghan were all strong.

For Finley, Richard Findlay was in some sort of form booting six goals.