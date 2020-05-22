Mathoura happy flying in stealth mode

Mathoura could very well be the sleeper club of the season, and that suits senior coach Darcy Robinson just fine.

The Timbercutters have slipped under the radar this summer after an elimination final exit last season but stepped out onto the limelight in a bushfire relief fundraiser match against former rival Moama in February.

Quietly behind the scenes, Robinson revealed the club had brought in more than 10 new players who were ready to play senior football.

“No-one is probably expecting us to be a contender, we have nothing to lose really,” he said.

“We’ve gone hard with recruiting and retained just about everyone else, which is exciting; hopefully we can go that next step and play finals.

“We were able to taste two hours of it (finals), but we want more, hopefully we can get back there.”

The Timbercutters look primed and ready to return to finals football after retaining everyone from the side that won six games in 2019.

Add the list of new recruits and a summer of rectifying last season’s faults, and Mathoura looks set to go past that number of wins in 2020.

“Last year we spoke about where we went wrong and we felt we just didn’t control many games,” Robinson said.

“That’s been a big focus for us over summer, playing the game on our terms.

“We can’t wait to get stuck into the real stuff and to see how we can shape up against the rest.”

Fast facts

COACH: DARCY ROBINSON

2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (6-10)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JAKE ELLERY

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: DARCY ROBINSON (23)

GROUND: MATHOURA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: TIMBERCUTTERS

IN: Tom Brock (Tocumwal), Zak Thomson (Tocumwal), John Allitt, Tyler Beasy, Blaze Branson, Rod Reeves, Ayden Walton

OUT: