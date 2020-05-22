Sport

Mathoura happy flying in stealth mode

By Aydin Payne

Darcy Robinson.

1 of 1

Mathoura could very well be the sleeper club of the season, and that suits senior coach Darcy Robinson just fine.

The Timbercutters have slipped under the radar this summer after an elimination final exit last season but stepped out onto the limelight in a bushfire relief fundraiser match against former rival Moama in February.

Quietly behind the scenes, Robinson revealed the club had brought in more than 10 new players who were ready to play senior football.

 “No-one is probably expecting us to be a contender, we have nothing to lose really,” he said.

“We’ve gone hard with recruiting and retained just about everyone else, which is exciting; hopefully we can go that next step and play finals.

“We were able to taste two hours of it (finals), but we want more, hopefully we can get back there.”

The Timbercutters look primed and ready to return to finals football after retaining everyone from the side that won six games in 2019.

Add the list of new recruits and a summer of rectifying last season’s faults, and Mathoura looks set to go past that number of wins in 2020.

“Last year we spoke about where we went wrong and we felt we just didn’t control many games,” Robinson said.

“That’s been a big focus for us over summer, playing the game on our terms.

“We can’t wait to get stuck into the real stuff and to see how we can shape up against the rest.”

Fast facts

COACH: DARCY ROBINSON

2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (6-10)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JAKE ELLERY

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: DARCY ROBINSON (23)

GROUND: MATHOURA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: TIMBERCUTTERS

IN: Tom Brock (Tocumwal), Zak Thomson (Tocumwal), John Allitt, Tyler Beasy, Blaze Branson, Rod Reeves, Ayden Walton

OUT:

Latest articles

AFL

Don’t dwell on AFL concerns: Port captain

Some Port Adelaide players are concerned about the uncertainty surrounding their AFL season, captain Tom Jonas says.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Geelong fit and firing for AFL restart

Geelong carried multiple underdone players into their round one AFL clash, but will have almost a full squad to choose from once games resume on June 11.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions’ Robinson never left AFL game mode

Brisbane’s Mitch Robinson made the most of his AFL downtime but says the Lions are “in ripping nick and ready to go” now a restart date has been confirmed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - PDFL

Mark Meyland wound back the clock with seven of the best as the Bombers belted Blighty early last year

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL

And the Eagles soared highest in a physical encounter

Shepparton News
Sport

Shepparton United’s A-grade coach focusing on staying connected during pandemic

Shepparton United’s A-grade netball coach, Tania Orchard, believes staying connected and focusing on her players’ mental health is what’s important as the COVID-19 lockdown continues. Since the coronavirus pandemic put an end to training and...

Aydin Payne