Maher’s Musings - Most recogniseable product from each town in the region

We're putting a pin in ranking the best grand finals of the decade for the moment — but never fear, we will come back to it.

More pressing investigations are upon us in the meantime, thanks to a suggestion from Mark McDonell on Twitter recently.

Who is the most famous sportsperson from each town in the Goulburn Valley and its surrounds?

It is a question that Musings will attempt to answer, with help from you out there of course.

Various ways to tackle this process have been rattling around with the couple of brain cells occupying Musings HQ, but here is what has been settled on.

This columnist will provide some initial suggestions below for each town, then put it out to our loyal audience over the next week for more suggestions.

Ahead of the next edition of Musings we will go through the painstakingly difficult process of settling on a “modern” name and an “historical” one — in an attempt to alleviate recency bias as much as possible — before pitting them against each other on various social media and online platforms to eventually settle on the undisputed kings or queens of each town.

Then, in true sporting debate fashion, we will seed all of the respective winners in a bracket and find the name that is most connected to their town — the most recognisable sportsperson and town combo to put it simply.

So all you need to do is email [email protected] reach us through social media or sheppnews.com.au to put in your suggestions, and then vote on the final battles — Musings HQ will do the rest.

Here is a list of each town that has football and netball teams we cover regularly — as we have to limit the list in some capacity — with a total of 49 places allowing for a comprehensive look at Greater Shepparton, the Goulburn Valley and beyond.

I've provided some non-exhaustive examples as well to get the ball rolling, while there may be some contentious assignments of stars to towns — like Allan "Yabby" Jeans as he is listed as a Tocumwal representative, but some may argue he should be under Finley — so if you disagree let us know.

MOST FAMOUS SPORTSPERSON FROM YOUR TOWN — SOME EXAMPLES