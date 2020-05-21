Sport

Maher’s Musings - Most recogniseable product from each town in the region

By Tyler Maher

A good chance: Is Michael Scandolera the most famous sportsperson associated with Shepparton? You can decide by helping Maher's Musings create a list for each town in the region.

1 of 1

We're putting a pin in ranking the best grand finals of the decade for the moment — but never fear, we will come back to it.

More pressing investigations are upon us in the meantime, thanks to a suggestion from Mark McDonell on Twitter recently.

Who is the most famous sportsperson from each town in the Goulburn Valley and its surrounds?

It is a question that Musings will attempt to answer, with help from you out there of course.

Various ways to tackle this process have been rattling around with the couple of brain cells occupying Musings HQ, but here is what has been settled on.

This columnist will provide some initial suggestions below for each town, then put it out to our loyal audience over the next week for more suggestions.

Ahead of the next edition of Musings we will go through the painstakingly difficult process of settling on a “modern” name and an “historical” one — in an attempt to alleviate recency bias as much as possible — before pitting them against each other on various social media and online platforms to eventually settle on the undisputed kings or queens of each town.

Then, in true sporting debate fashion, we will seed all of the respective winners in a bracket and find the name that is most connected to their town — the most recognisable sportsperson and town combo to put it simply.

So all you need to do is email [email protected] reach us through social media or sheppnews.com.au to put in your suggestions, and then vote on the final battles — Musings HQ will do the rest.

Here is a list of each town that has football and netball teams we cover regularly — as we have to limit the list in some capacity — with a total of 49 places allowing for a comprehensive look at Greater Shepparton, the Goulburn Valley and beyond.

I've provided some non-exhaustive examples as well to get the ball rolling, while there may be some contentious assignments of stars to towns — like Allan "Yabby" Jeans as he is listed as a Tocumwal representative, but some may argue he should be under Finley — so if you disagree let us know.

MOST FAMOUS SPORTSPERSON FROM YOUR TOWN — SOME EXAMPLES

Shepparton (Glenn James, Maddie Garrick, Brett Lancaster, Lee Naylor, Liz Taverner, Christine Dobson, Louise Dobson, Stephen Fairless), Mooroopna, Tatura, Kyabram (Paul Newman), Rochester, Seymour, Euroa (Dick O'Bree, David Hayes), Benalla, Echuca, Mansfield, Ardmona, Undera, Murchison, Toolamba, Dookie, Longwood, Nagambie, Girgarre, Lancaster, Rushworth, Merrigum, Violet Town, Avenel, Tallygaroopna (Steele Sidebottom), Stanhope, Nathalia (Francis Bourke), Numurkah, Congupna (Damian Drum, Michael Scandolera), Barooga, Cobram, Tongala, Moama, Finley (Shane Crawford), Katandra (David Teague, Rod Grinter), Mulwala, Deniliquin, Tungamah (Les Parish), Waaia (Anthony Stevens), Berrigan, Blighty, Katamatite (Pat O'Kane, Glenn Crawford), Mathoura, Picola, Jerilderie (Billy Brownless), Rennie (Craig Ednie), Tocumwal (Allan Jeans), Strathmerton, Yarroweyah, Katunga.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton United partners with The Deck to help it through coronavirus

Shepparton United Football Netball Club players have donated their time to help deliver takeaway for restaurant The Deck on Thursday nights to support it during the coronavirus shutdown. Club president Matthew Chilcott said the initiative came out...

Madi Chwasta
News

Council commits 30k to help secure Murchison Neighbourhood House

Greater Shepparton City Council has committed $30 000 to help Murchison Neighbourhood House remain in its existing premises. Last week the house was advertised for sale after it was caught up in the larger liquidation of assets of Murchison...

Morgan Dyer
News

Food Link delivering ready-made meals to Shepparton schools

Families from Shepparton’s St Mel’s Primary School who are doing it tough have received some ready-cooked meals from local businesses to ease the stress.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - PDFL

Mark Meyland wound back the clock with seven of the best as the Bombers belted Blighty early last year

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL

And the Eagles soared highest in a physical encounter

Shepparton News
Sport

Shepparton United’s A-grade coach focusing on staying connected during pandemic

Shepparton United’s A-grade netball coach, Tania Orchard, believes staying connected and focusing on her players’ mental health is what’s important as the COVID-19 lockdown continues. Since the coronavirus pandemic put an end to training and...

Aydin Payne