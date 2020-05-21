East Shepparton greyhound trainer claims memorable victory

5370537724001

Last Friday produced a moment to savour for Shepparton East trainer Marien Sullivan, when her greyhound Serengeti Icon landed its first win at the mammoth odds of $92.20.



Lining up in a race at Bendigo for its 25th start, Serengeti Icon’s breakthrough performance meant more to Sullivan than any other victory she had been involved in.

Formerly of NSW, Sullivan has trained hundreds of winners including many at Sydney’s premier track, Wentworth Park, and she also trained a treble one night at Nowra.