East Shepparton greyhound trainer claims memorable victory

East Shepparton greyhound trainer claims memorable victoryBy Shepparton News
Last Friday produced a moment to savour for Shepparton East trainer Marien Sullivan, when her greyhound Serengeti Icon landed its first win at the mammoth odds of $92.20.
Lining up in a race at Bendigo for its 25th start, Serengeti Icon’s breakthrough performance meant more to Sullivan than any other victory she had been involved in.
Formerly of NSW, Sullivan has trained hundreds of winners including many at Sydney’s premier track, Wentworth Park, and she also trained a treble one night at Nowra.
“I’ve been involved in the sport for 12 or 13 years with my husband Bob and we’ve had our share of winners, but Serengeti Icon’s win was extra special,” she said.
“We’d been plotting that win.
“When the 660 m race came up at Bendigo, Bob said ‘that’s her'. The 660 m is a hard run and we knew it was going to suit her.
“To see her win was so satisfying because we have been persevering with her for so long.
“She was winless after 24 starts, but we didn’t care because we know how well she trials and we know her quirks and the fact that she’s field-shy.”
Not being a punter, Sullivan didn’t cash in on the massive odds, but that didn’t take away from the joyous occasion, that came seven months after Serengeti Icon’s debut.
“When she won all I could do is laugh because we waited so long for this,” she said.
“We bred her ourselves, and when you breed greyhounds you invest so much time and money into them you’d be silly not to give them every chance of reaching their potential.
“It’s important to show a lot of patience.
“Every dog has a key, you’ve just got to find it.”