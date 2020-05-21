Greyhound racing loses an icon

Sport
Greyhound racing loses an iconBy Shepparton News
Victorian greyhound racing has lost an icon of the sport with the death of Tony McGrath after a long health battle.
McGrath, 76, was regarded as one of the all-time great greyhound breeders, with his prominent ‘Proven’ bloodline producing many elite greyhounds including Proven Adonis (Bold Trease Carnival Cup), Proven Lethal (Sandown Cup) and Proven Nitro (Shootout) to name just a few.
He was inducted into Greyhound Racing Victoria's Hall of Fame in 2013 for his outstanding success as a breeder.
McGrath was also part of GRV’s GOBIS committee and a long-serving president and life member of the Shepparton Greyhound Racing Club, where son Carl is currently the manager.
He is survived by wife Sandra, also a SGRC life member, and children Grant, Peter, Carl, Shae and families.