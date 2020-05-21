Greyhound racing loses an icon

5370537724001

Victorian greyhound racing has lost an icon of the sport with the death of Tony McGrath after a long health battle.

McGrath, 76, was regarded as one of the all-time great greyhound breeders, with his prominent ‘Proven’ bloodline producing many elite greyhounds including Proven Adonis (Bold Trease Carnival Cup), Proven Lethal (Sandown Cup) and Proven Nitro (Shootout) to name just a few.