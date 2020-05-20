Sport

Stanhope greyhound trainer gets shot at Sandown Cup

By Shepparton News

Cup chance: What About It will be running for a spot in the Sandown Cup tonight. Picture: Clint Anderson

1 of 1

Stanhope’s Adele Powell has greyhound racing coursing in her veins.

And she says her late father, George, “has a lot to answer for” — albeit tongue-in-cheek.

“In the late 1960s, Dad bought a couple of puppies while I was growing up in Lakemba, in the western suburbs of Sydney,” Powell said.

“And it’s been non-stop ever since.”

Powell said her father was also a “best friend”.

“We were always at the races together … sometimes I think he’s ‘up there’ helping me along with the greyhounds.”

Roll on five decades and Powell has had a distinguished career as a greyhound breeder, owner and trainer.

She’s also well known for starting the “Outrageous” greyhound naming prefix.

She also bred eight-time Group race staying finalist Just Friends, who was owned by her late partner Peter Acers, who died in December following a battle with cancer.

Powell relocated from Bargo in NSW’s Southern Highlands to the dairy farming community of Stanhope about four years ago.

Since then, she has trained Victorian city winners Wet And Wild and One Plus Two.

But tonight she takes on the sport’s elite greyhound stayers as caretaker trainer of What About It in a heat of the Group One Sandown Cup (715 m).

(What About It will line up in race two, box two at 6.27 pm.)

“She’s down here because NSW greyhound racing adopted a regional model due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Powell said.

“Her owner-trainer, Michael Patterson, drove 17 hours from Iluka (on the NSW North Coast) and dropped her off to me in Seymour.”

Powell and Patterson still share a close bond.

“We go back a long way, we were neighbours as children and he used to walk me to school,” Powell said.

And Powell is not daunted by the prospect of meeting Sandown’s 715 m track record-holder Here’s Tears.

“She didn’t arrive fully fit, but I’ve had her now for around six weeks…I give her a fair chance,” Powell said.

“I’ve just got it in my mind that she’s going to get out and lead … I’ll just be holding my breath over the last 50 m.”

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Seymour races preview

Welcome back to another edition of Payney’s Punt with a preview of today’s races at Seymour. We have gone back to our roots (maiden races at country level) and we can’t wait to get stuck into what should be a great day at the Goulburn Valley-based...

Aydin Payne
Sport

WorkSafe Club Safety Fund opens up for country football clubs

Whether you are playing or cheering from the side of the ground, everybody deserves to feel safe at football matches. And although there may not be a chance for that to happen at the moment, AFL Victoria and WorkSafe Victoria have announced the Club...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Stanhope greyhound trainer gets shot at Sandown Cup

Stanhope’s Adele Powell has greyhound racing coursing in her veins. And she says her late father, George, “has a lot to answer for” — albeit tongue-in-cheek. “In the late 1960s, Dad bought a couple of puppies while I...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - PDFL

Mark Meyland wound back the clock with seven of the best as the Bombers belted Blighty early last year

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL

And the Eagles soared highest in a physical encounter

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - KDL

But after the Eagles returned to the league last year, the two teams finally had their first chance to face off

Shepparton News