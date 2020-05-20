Sport

AFL Victoria releases training protocols

AFL Victoria has released the training protocols that will allow community clubs to return to training on Monday.

In groups of no more than 10, players will be permitted to participate in non-contact training while maintaining social distancing of 1.5 m, meaning no tackling, bumping or marking contests will be allowed.

Two groups of 10 will be allowed on an oval at the one time, but they must not mix with each other, while coaches and support staff will not count towards that 10-person limit.

Other protocols include not allowing access to club rooms other than toilets and limiting the use of equipment outside of footballs, while each club must nominate a COVID Safety Officer to undertake infection control training.

Goulburn Valley League chairman David Roff said it was up to clubs to follow the strict guidelines as the league awaits more information surrounding crowd limits.

“We appreciate that this is a challenging period for community clubs as they try to navigate through these guidelines,” Roff said.

“The GVL Board is working with all of its member clubs to ensure that we are following all recommended federal and state government, health organisations and the AFL’s and Netball Victoria’s guidelines.

“We await further information from the State Government in relation to restrictions around crowd sizes and numbers of people at outdoor gatherings. This will be a major deciding factor as to whether the 2020 season goes ahead or not.”

The GVL board met last night, while a meeting of all club presidents is scheduled for tonight.

Netball Victoria released its own guidelines earlier this week, also permitting non-contact training for groups of up to 10 people.

