WorkSafe Club Safety Fund opens up for country football clubs

Whether you are playing or cheering from the side of the ground, everybody deserves to feel safe at football matches.

And although there may not be a chance for that to happen at the moment, AFL Victoria and WorkSafe Victoria have announced the Club Safety Fund for country clubs.

The fund's aim is to provide financial assistance to rural football clubs to help improve the safety of their grounds and provide security for players and spectators.

Football clubs across the Goulburn Valley in need of some financial assistance to upgrade their facilities can now apply for grants of up to $5000.

Clubs that are affiliated with WorkSafe AFL Victoria Country have until June 28 to apply for the grants.

All applicants will then be notified of the outcome within three weeks of the closing date.

Clubs must also demonstrate a co-contribution of up to 50 per cent of the total project costs as part of their application.

Which can be a combination of club, sponsor or council contributions.

Eligible clubs for the fund must provide evidence that a grant is needed to improve the safety of their grounds and facilities.

The funds will be available to improve a range of safety initiatives for players and spectators.

They are available for protective equipment such as; goal post padding, first aid kits and defibrillators.

And for permanent or portable structures that provide shelter or safety such as; behind goal netting, shelter shed, shade sails, fireplace guards and fencing for walkways.

Funds can be used for minor facility maintenance that presents an occupational health and safety hazard.

● For more information head to AFL Victoria's website.