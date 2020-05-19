Country NAB League footballers facing tough Draft ask

Local NAB League players could potential face serious disadvantage heading to this year's AFL Draft, with the talent-pathway competition still in some doubt of taking place.

While youngsters from South Australia and Western Australia look set to be able to take part in the SANFL and WAFL in the back half of the season, AFL.com.au reported on Monday the AFL had no plans for NAB League games "in the coming months", instead hoping to run a different format competition late in the year.

But with elite private school football competitions targeting a term three kick-off, country footballers not boarding at one of the schools look to be some of those most impacted by the lack of NAB League.

The region's top prospects could face the proposition of relying on footage from before this season to decide their draft fate, while also missing the opportunity to show their recent developments.

It has also been floated this season's AFL Draft could be pushed back into 2021, allowing for draftees to complete Year 12 schooling, which could provide more of an opportunity for under-18 National Championships to be held, typically a huge part of assessing a player's draft stock.

Shepparton United's Zavier Maher would appear to be the region's best chance of being drafted this season, being named in the AFL Academy's country hub and having trained with Richmond for a week during summer.

● Elsewhere, local state league footballers could still get the chance to test themselves at that level this season as the VFL pushes ahead with planning for an eight-team competition.

While AFL-listed players will not take part in the competition this season, meaning the seven AFL reserves sides will not compete, The Age reported the VFL's remaining eight clubs (five standalone clubs along with Casey, Sandrigham and Box Hill) would continue to meet with the AFL in search of support towards continuing to play.

But like community football, it is unlikely the VFL season will occur unless an exception to social gathering crowd limits is created to allow crowds at games.