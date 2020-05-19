Hockey - Ready to tackle new challenges

The ability to stage a local hockey season is looking more likely after some coronavirus restrictions were eased recently.

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association clubs and players are not yet back in training though, with a number of Hockey Victoria guidelines being ticked off first.

Speaking on The Penalty Corner - a segment of 98.5 One FM's Super Saturday Sports Show - GVHA president Cameron Druitt detailed the processes his association was tackling.

“It's good that these lifting of restrictions have come about now. It's still May so there's still plenty of time left to plan and get a season off the ground,” Druitt said.

“But with the current lifting of restrictions that we're now embarking on there's a bit of work to make that happen, but hopefully we'll get some training happening soon.

“(The return to play guidelines are) quite a comprehensive document.

“(Hockey Victoria) is asking all affiliates to come up with some training plans, some facility plans and (get) facility owners’ approval.

“(There's a) bit of paperwork to do now but that's good, it's the steps we'll have to take to get hockey back happening.

“It may come down to checking off all of these items we have to address with Hockey Victoria, so it's now up to clubs’ administration and our administration to make sure all of these things are taken account of and hopefully that all happens this week and we get approval and then we can get training back happening.”

The GVHA and its clubs have still been busy during the sporting shutdown, connecting with members and upgrading the McEwen Reserve facility.

New fencing and improvements to existing structures has taken place thanks to a contribution from the Greater Shepparton City Council's Our Sporting Future Funding Program.

The perimeter fence has been extended, an emergency access gate has been put in place and repairs have been carried out on fencing across the facility.

A grant secured through the Community Safety Fund will also see an alarm system and more lighting installed to help prevent theft and vandalism.

Players across the region have been taking part in #keephockeyalive videos, showing themselves working on their skills at home.

The association is also on the hunt for a nickname for its representative outfits, running a poll of members.

The Maroons, GV Barbarians, GV Tomahawks and GV Gladiators are some of the more popular suggestions.