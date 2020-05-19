Instant Replay: Barcelona 6, PSG 1

'La Remontada' — ‘The Comeback'.

Some sporting events are so renowned they become known by just one or two words, and in the world of football, this distinct honour has been earned by Barcelona's breathtaking 2017 Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Entering the second leg of the round of 16 tie trailing by four goals after what felt like a changing-of-the-guard 4-0 flogging at PSG's Parc des Princes, the Catalan powerhouse decided it would not handover its crown without one almighty fight and — thanks to a truly insane three goals in the game's last seven minutes — progressed behind a 6-1 triumph.

To reminisce on one of recent football's most famous nights (or mornings Australian time) Alex and Liam Nash headed back to the Nou Camp and relived an all-time classic.

Overall thoughts

Alex: To understand this contest completely, the historical context is vital. Barcelona trailed 4-0 on aggregate after the first leg and looked set for its first Champions League exit before the quarter-finals since 2006-07. No team had ever overturned more than a three-goal first-leg deficit before — and certainly not by scoring three goals in a tie's last seven minutes. Liam, what do you remember about the absolute carnage of watching this match's closing stages for the first time?

Liam: Total disbelief are the only two words I can use to accurately portray my perception of what Barca had just done. From the moment Neymar's free kick curled majestically into the top left-hand stanchion you just knew something special was about to unfold — I think even PSG knew it was powerless to stop what came next. The Paris defenders were merely holograms in Barca's perfect simulation as Sergi Roberto hammered home the final nail in the coffin to send 90 000 Blaugrana fans into raptures. It was that much of a fairy-tale finish I even flirted with the thought of match-fixing at the time.

Alex: It's time for another edition of ‘Did Barcelona win it or did PSG lose it?’ It sounds like you think Barcelona found another gear and gave PSG no chance, but I'd go the other way. The first three goals were calamitous to gift Barca a clear path back into the game and this is not the sort of side you can give an inch to.

Best moments?

Liam: It's hard to argue with PSG's collapse, but rarely do you see Barca play such a frenzied attacking style which I think made La Remontada such an entertaining fixture. An unsung hero in the clash for me was Samuel Umtiti, where he redeemed a dire first leg performance by producing a crucial sliding block in the early phases to deny the lethal Edinson Cavani a clear path on goal. But what typified this game as an anomaly surely has to be the last five minutes, where a club that prides itself on mastering a tiki-taka style of play resorted to route-one tactics used by the Stoke Citys and Aston Villas of this world — lumping long balls into the box and hoping something will stick.

Alex: And that was what brought about Sergi Roberto's 95th-minute winner — and ensuing chaotic celebrations. Barcelona had just been hoofing the ball into the mixer in search of the necessary sixth goal, but a clever piece of play from Neymar won his side the match. Instead of pumping it in first-time, the Brazilian danced around his defender and picked out Roberto's well-timed run — and instead of blasting it home, the Spaniard merely placed the ball past PSG keeper Kevin Trapp. Some typical Barcelona magic was — in the end — required to complete the comeback.

What aged well?

Alex: The MSN (Messi, Suarez and Neymar) in full-flight. Neymar transferred from Barcelona to PSG at the completion of this season and, while he's continued to bang in the goals (69 goals in 80 appearances for PSG), his side has continued to fail spectacularly at the European level, meaning his goals are coming in Ligue 1, the French league PSG wins for fun every year. While Lionel Messi remains, well, Lionel Messi, seeing this trio in action, creating history, reminded just how special it indeed was.

Liam: You'd be hard pressed to find a football purist who didn't at one stage admire the frightening trident of MSN. In this thriller Messi and Suarez played their role well, but it was undeniable Neymar was the constant spark which kept Barca's hopes alive as he made a mockery of Meunier and co down the left hand side for 96 minutes straight. While this was surely the game which forced Emery to import the mercurial Brazilian out of Catalonia for $200+ million, I would have rather seen him remain for the Spanish giants than make the move to Paris, where he currently runs amok with abhorrent pink hair rainbow flicking incapable numpties in Ligue 1.

What aged badly?

Alex: Poor Unai Emery. The PSG coach took charge of the Parisians off the back of a Europa League three-peat with Sevilla, but had this little number in his first season along with not winning Ligue 1. He won the league a year later, but resigned as pressure surrounding his Champions League failures mounted. A tumultuous 18-month reign as Arsenal boss ended last year with Emery reduced to a meme for his knack for starting every interview he did saying "good ebening" in his Spanish accent.

Heroes and villains?

Alex: PSG was not at all happy with referee Deniz Aytekin - and just last week (yep, three years after the match) UEFA acknowledged ‘failed in the performance of his duties'. His greatest crime was the second penalty where Luis Suarez went down like a sack of spuds after not much contact, but the defending was clumsy at best - I certainly didn't view it as some sort of crime. Post-match PSG launched a formal complaint outlining all the decisions Aytekin had got wrong; I'd be salty too if I'd just allowed the biggest comeback in Champions League history.

Liam: If we are talking about prime movers within the Barca squad which heaved the side over the line, it is easy to single out the heroics of the attacking trio as quintessential to the comeback. However, one man walked off that field knowing he fought hammer and tong for his side — Sergio Busquets. A midfield linchpin of the highest order, Barca's metronome battled like a dog for the entire clash and ensured his side the lion's share of possession by initiating gegenpressing and barely misplacing a single pass throughout the tie. His work rate and composure is an invaluable asset in Barcelona's triangular core, and without ‘the octopus’, PSG is presented the opportunity to prise Luis Enrique's foot off the pedal.

Sliding doors?

Alex: How different is this match without the first two PSG defensive errors to let Barcelona know it is well and truly in the match? Barca went into half-time up 2-0 courtesy of poor defending allowing Suarez to loop home a header for the opener, before Marquinhos’ failure to clear the ball ended with a stupid Layvin Kurzawa own goal for the second. Even without these goals, Barcelona looked a level above when it flicked the switch, but this early nonsense certainly didn't help.

Liam: Everybody knew the Spanish side would be out for blood before the whistle blew, with Barca putting its foot on the throats of PSG immediately with a strangling press and incisive passing. This considered, if the Parisians could have reached the break at a stalemate, or even with a single goal deficit, it would have taken something biblical to force the visitors out of the competition. No doubt Emery would have been screaming everything under the sun at his side in the dressing room to prevent capitulation, but PSG's lack of attempt to retain possession in sequences, the second half played into Barca's hands perfectly.