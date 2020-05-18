Lindsay Park nabs Flemington treble

Euroa's Lindsay Park Racing stable was in fine form at Flemington on Saturday, bagging three winners in an impressive display.

The treble included two horses saluting at big odds, with Divine Caprice ($17.50) and Super Titus ($15.20) upsetting more highly-fancied opponents to take victory, while Sikorsky ($3.10) got the job done as favourite.

The second win of Sikorsky's career, the $60 000 Kennedy Mile triumph had the four-year-old get a beautiful ride from jockey Damien Oliver, peeling off around the bend before slashing home, hitting the front at the 300 m mark and holding on strongly.

Ben Hayes, who trains the horse with David Hayes and Tom Dabernig, indicated a high opinion of the horse and said the Group One version of the Kennedy Mile, raced on October 31, was a realistic target.

“We really like this horse, we liked him before he had his injury,” Hayes said.

“Today proved to us that he’s come back really well. I’m sure Ollie (Oliver) will be very happy with what he felt under him today.”

Earlier, Divine Caprice showed some ripping acceleration to win the 1000 m $100 000 AAMI Next Generation Sprint, jockey Luke Nolen shooting the two-year-old up the inside to kick away and hold off a series of fast-finishing opponents.

Hayes said the performance, which was Divine Caprice's second win in six starts, showed improvement was coming as the horse gained experience.

“I think Flemington straight experience was a big factor today,” he said post-race.

“She’s had two runs down the straight whereas all the others hadn’t. She travelled really well and extended well to the line.”

And Super Titus put the icing on the Lindsay Park cake, coming from nowhere to win the $108 000 Lexus Trophy later in the day.

The British-bred gelding had ran third in its previous two starts over 1600 m and 1700 m, but enjoyed the step up to 2000 m in claiming his first win since August.