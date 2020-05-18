Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

After seven weeks of pain, golfers returned to the fairways on Saturday and the sun shone to welcome them back.

Officials feared some might not bother coming back, but Saturday’s field, at 103, was the biggest for years.

Of course, some things were different.

The clubhouse was closed, payments were made by envelope and correct money was essential.

All bookings had to made online with contact numbers for golfers not tech-savvy.

Indeed, one golfer rang at noon looking for a game, but was rebuffed.

A new app, Miscore, is available for golfers to keep their score which is then transmitted to the club computer automatically which will save duty men considerable work once the system is bedded down.

The same app also provides GPS information as a bonus.

Already 76 per cent of the field has downloaded the app showing a growing acceptance of digital technology in the game.

Brady Bourke, the Tatura Family Butcher, is a great supporter of Hill Top golf and is generously sponsoring the first three weeks of competition for men and women.

Club captain Dave Cornwall was a recipient of Brady’s largesse as he was the winner in A-grade with 37 stableford points.

Darryl Phillingham was the winner in B-grade with 36 points and Bob Wildes won C-grade with 35.

Runners-up were: Scott Carter in A (34 points), Jeff Huddle in B (35 on c/b) and Kane Wheelhouse in C (34).

Ball-winners: Peter Wallace 35, Les Nation, Aaron Scalzo and Geoff Lipshut 33, Ty Guiney, Brian Coe, Allen Gale, Ryan Butler, Matt Miller, Mark Wursthorn and Jody Webber 32, Fred Andrews, Tom Phillips, Glen Pearce, Anthony Devine, Michael Downs, Perry Drazdauskas, Barry Dennis and Peter Baird 31.

There will be no nearest-the-pin trophies or jackpot competitions in the present arrangements.

Jan Coe won the women’s competition with 32 points on a countback from Josie De Ieso, while consolation balls went to Robyn Downs, Larysa Phillingham and Joyce Baird 30, Heather Long 29 on a countback.

Coming events: Midweek competitions resume this week with bookings required. Golfers not able to make a booking can ring Geraldine at the clubhouse, Bev Roberts or Dave Cornwall to assist.

Shocker: Golfers are forbidden to remove flag sticks and rakes have been removed from bunkers to avoid transmission by touch of the dreaded COVID-19.

Someone cleverly realised that a small section of a pool noodle, is just the right size to fit in a golf hole to keep the ball from dropping to the bottom.

On Wednesday, golfers wondered at what appeared to be a scattering of pink rose petals around the hole on the sixth green.

Closer inspection revealed that pesky birds, not satisfied with digging holes in the green, were chewing at the top of the noodle insert and scattering it around.

Some golfers think that the holes are too shallow and are wishing the birds bon appetit.