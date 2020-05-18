Tat Chat - Merrigum golf club

What a perfect day to escape Dan's dungeon and hit the golf course as many Merrigum golfers did on Saturday.

It was as good a late autumn day as we could hope for to reacquaint ourselves with the course.

A great deal of thanks go to those who put in the time to bring the course back in to order after the nearly two-month lay-off.

The well-timed rain that fell during that period meant lush grass has returned to the course which then had to be turned into fairways.

This took a few people quite some time, not to mention those who partook in a good deal of general tidying up and green maintenance too.

There was only one really good score returned from the large field and only time will tell whether that was due to the long break and rust or the fact that summer-earned handicaps don't suit the lack of run now in existence on the course.

Clint Prygoda was the winner with a great score of 38 points in the stableford event which was four points ahead of the next best.

Clint had no problem social distancing, as usual he was one or two fairways away from his playing partners and only met them at the tee or green where it is not too difficult to maintain a safe distance.

His ability to get back from his sometimes wayward shots served him well to give him an easy win.

Simon Doherty and Ash Sanders fought it out for the runner-up spot after both had 34 points, with Simon taking the honours after the countback and Ash being relegated to the ball competition.

Ash was joined by Bill Bray who had 33 points.

Only one nearest the pin went off for the day which was a surprise given the benign conditions and that went to Bruce Andrews on the jackpot 12th.

The chook shed challenge was won by Tash Doherty with 10 points for the four holes.

Rest assured there will be golf again on Saturday, possibly par or stroke, so turn up for a hit-off between 11 am and 12.30 pm with the same rules in place as this week.

Please appreciate our esteemed captain is working feverishly to get out a new syllabus; it's not as simple as continuing with the previous one because championships and a number of other events have to be incorporated, so just bear with him and all will be revealed shortly.