Reigning Seymour Cup winner Admiral’s Joker dies

Reigning Seymour Cup winner Admiral’s Joker is being fondly remembered as a “real dude” and his quiet and laid back personality made him a favourite among Steve and Kylie Vella’s stables.

Owned and bred by Seymour’s Frank and Karen Butler, the seven-year-old gelding died recently from complications in recovery from minor surgery to remove a small bone chip.

“They’re saying he broke his pelvis at some point when laying him down … and he bled internally,” Kylie Vella said.

The following day the Colac-based trainer returned Admiral’s Joker to Seymour, where the son of Bel Esprit was buried on a hill on the Butlers’ property.

Vella said his death was still raw.

“It is still a struggle to come out to the stables and to know he isn’t out there,” she said.

As a late bloomer, Admiral’s Joker's successes took his camp on quite the journey.

Most of his accomplishments came in the past two seasons, with the gelding finishing with six wins and seven placings from his starts.

This season alone he had raced nine times for three wins and three placings, including October's Seymour Cup.

“He had injuries early, so he was late to show his talent,” Vella said.

“He came to us as a late two-three-year-old after he was broken in by Frank and Karen.

“He was so laid back, a beautiful, strong horse. Steve had a big opinion of him — he thought he was a handy horse.

“Every time he went out there he gave 110 per cent. We couldn’t be prouder of what he gave us.”

After he injured his tendon early in his career, the Vellas and Butlers were told Admiral's Joker may not be able to race again.

“Steve said to the Butlers, we’ll persevere and rehabilitate him,’ Kylie said.

“We gave him every chance, and the rest is history.”

Speaking on a post to social media, Karen Butler farewelled the Joker, calling him the most honest horse you could have.

“We bred him, raised him, raced him, cheered for him and loved him,” she wrote.

“He is home buried on our hill and will never be forgotten.”