Barnes keen to bring Girgarre back from drought

Billy Barnes is hoping he can bring Girgarre some success in his first gig as senior coach.

As well as recruiting a strong contingent of stars, Barnes has also welcomed the likes of Wayne Deledio, Nick Mellington, Angus McDonald and Brendan Baumann into his inner sanctum to help mentor his initial coaching exploits in Kyabram District League.

“It’s a great opportunity being a first-time coach,” Barnes said.

“I’ve always aspired to take that next step in the football world and I’m lucky enough that Girgarre has given me that opportunity.

“I’ve surrounded myself with plenty of help in Wayne and Mick and blokes like that.

“The last time Girgarre was successful and played finals was back in Wayne’s playing days about 20 years ago, which is a really long drought.

“It would be great to bring some success back to the club, it’s a great family club and a great social club and it deserves it.”

Barnes has already put his own spin on things before the season has even begun, with a fresh take on summer training helping to energise his Kangaroos.

“We’ve tried to get the balance right this pre-season (between fun and hard work),” he said.

“We divided the squad into four different teams, AFLX style, and play a game simulation at the end of every training.

“It’s really excited the boys.”

Losing outgoing coach Shannon Tucker is not ideal for the side’s fortunes, but among a list of seven key inclusions is one which will be hard to miss out on the field – towering ruckman Jake Reeves.

“Shannon is a massive loss, he’s been a great asset to Girgarre, and he will be sadly missed, but if he ever changed his mind, we’d welcome him back with open arms,” Barnes said.

“Jake seems to think he’ll play most of the season. From a physical point of view, he’s going to be in good stead for the start of the season.

“Compared to the GV (Goulburn Valley League) the KD isn’t as physical, there’s not as many big bodies, so we’re probably going to get more out of him at this level.”

The proposition of Girgarre getting “more out of” Reeves – a multiple premiership and best afield medal-winning gun – should certainly send shivers down the collective spine of the rest of the competition.

FAST FACTS

COACH: BILLY BARNES

2019 FINISH: NINTH (8-8)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: BILLY BARNES

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: RYAN BUTLER (50)

GROUND: GIRGARRE RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: KANGAROOS

IN: Jake Reeves, Mitch Smith (Kyabram), Byron Dryden (Dalyston), Jordan Clarke, Sam Neil (Old Scotch), Jesse Anderson (Murchison-Toolamba), Tyson DiPetta (Tongala)

OUT: Shannon Tucker (Tongala)