Finals is goal for Girgarre

By Tyler Maher

Abby Pettifer.

The dawn of a new netball era at Girgarre looks set to break over the Kyabram District League horizon this season under new coach Abby Pettifer.

The Kangaroos have been busy on the recruiting front – adding the likes of top-end talent Holly Butler, Pip Inglis, Bec Squires, Sheridan Barnes, Dani Jones and Zena Hoyling to the list – but have also retained almost their entire squad from last year.

It means along with a supreme A-grade and B-grade contingent Girgarre will have a C-reserve side for what Pettifer believes is the first time in the club’s history this campaign.

“It’s been really good, a lot of girls have wanted to come and play here, which is great,” Pettifer said.

“Definitely our major goal is to make finals, we missed by about two games last year.

“We had about 45 girls trial, and all the sides have 10 or 11 players in them, so we don’t think we’ve ever had a C-reserve side before, and our B-grade side will be the strength of our A-grade from last year.

“It’s really exciting and positive for the club.”

As for her own campaign, Pettifer is looking forward to being back on the court in a full-time capacity.

“I’ve really enjoyed being back out there and coming back from a knee and having a baby,” she said.

“Hopefully I can bring some of my experience across and put in place some new structures.

“We’re going to be super-competitive this season and have a red-hot crack.”

COACH: ABBY PETTIFER 2019 FINISH: NINTH (7-9)

