AFL recruit will sharpen Katamatite Tigers’ claws

Katamatite has pulled off one of the biggest player signings in the Goulburn Valley with former junior and AFL footballer Sam Wright returning to the club for the 2020 season.

Wright’s brother Jedd – Katamatite’s co-coach – revealed that his brother’s presence around the club had created plenty of buzz at the Tigers since his announcement late last year.

“Having Sam onboard has helped to create a lot of buzz and excitement amongst supporters and players at the club,” he said.

“He obviously brings plenty of football knowledge which has rubbed off on the group.

“And he has definitely sharpened our forwards and defenders.”

The former North Melbourne footballer headlines a number of recruits at Katamatite for the upcoming season.

Running defender Dion Williamson comes across from Murray Football League club Congupna, while Ash Hobbs joins from Euroa and former players Jordan Hallam and Joe Wilkie return.

Wright will be hoping the new additions can bring some success to the club and hand the Tigers their first senior premiership since 2001.

“We are looking to make amends this year,” he said.

“It was disappointing to go out the way we did last year but we feel we did well with injuries.

“We feel we have brought in some very handy players and we get Sam Poole back from injury after he only played four games last year.”

Fast facts

COACH: JEDD WRIGHT & TOM BUZZA

2019 FINISH: SIXTH (13-5)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JOHN WOODCOCK

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: BRODIE MCDONALD (68)

GROUND: KATAMATITE RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: TIGERS

IN: Sam Wright (AFL), Dion Gleeson (Congupna), Ash Hobbs (Euroa), Jordan Hallam, Joe Wilkie

OUT: Nil