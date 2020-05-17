Sport

AFL recruit will sharpen Katamatite Tigers’ claws

By Aydin Payne

Dion Gleeson.

1 of 1

Katamatite has pulled off one of the biggest player signings in the Goulburn Valley with former junior and AFL footballer Sam Wright returning to the club for the 2020 season.

Wright’s brother Jedd – Katamatite’s co-coach – revealed that his brother’s presence around the club had created plenty of buzz at the Tigers since his announcement late last year.

“Having Sam onboard has helped to create a lot of buzz and excitement amongst supporters and players at the club,” he said.

“He obviously brings plenty of football knowledge which has rubbed off on the group.

“And he has definitely sharpened our forwards and defenders.”

The former North Melbourne footballer headlines a number of recruits at Katamatite for the upcoming season.

Running defender Dion Williamson comes across from Murray Football League club Congupna, while Ash Hobbs joins from Euroa and former players Jordan Hallam and Joe Wilkie return.

Wright will be hoping the new additions can bring some success to the club and hand the Tigers their first senior premiership since 2001.

“We are looking to make amends this year,” he said.

“It was disappointing to go out the way we did last year but we feel we did well with injuries.

“We feel we have brought in some very handy players and we get Sam Poole back from injury after he only played four games last year.”

Fast facts

COACH: JEDD WRIGHT & TOM BUZZA

2019 FINISH: SIXTH (13-5)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JOHN WOODCOCK

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: BRODIE MCDONALD (68)

GROUND: KATAMATITE RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: TIGERS

IN: Sam Wright (AFL), Dion Gleeson (Congupna), Ash Hobbs (Euroa), Jordan Hallam, Joe Wilkie

OUT: Nil

Latest articles

Rugby

Ruck rule makes for middle play: Cronk

The NRL’s new six-again rule for ruck infringements will prompt teams to play through the middle and not spread to the edges, according to Cooper Cronk.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

V’landys not walking despite NRL’s return

Peter V’landys insists he has no intentions of leaving rugby league once the NRL returns to the field later in May.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL will keep 22 referees in 2021: Pearce

With the NRL and referees union mired in peace talks, ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce has promised a squad of 22 full-time referees will be retained in 2021.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

E-Series - Jacobson charging up the championship table

Jacobson sits eighth on the overall championship table for Matt Stone Racing after finding his way on to the podium for the first time last round, enjoying a tweak to the racing format - as he forecast ahead of the battle

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles - Week 6

Best Battles continues to look back on some of the most memorable clashes between teams across the region. GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE Shepparton v Kyabram Grand final, 2018 at Deakin Reserve Shepparton 9.9 (63) d Kyabram 8.13 (61) Shepparton’s triumph...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Flicking the light switch on a good idea

It seems if any football season is to get up in the Goulburn Valley and its surrounds this year it is going to be a campaign like no other. A number of ideas have been thrown up in an attempt to solve the various issues that will arise following the...

Tyler Maher