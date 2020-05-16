Dookie Thunder ready to rumble

Dookie United looks to be on the way back up the Kyabram District League table this season.

After winning a final in its first KDL campaign, the Thunder dropped to 10th last year – but coach Brendan McMullan is confident his troops can once again challenge the top six.

“It’s the goal every year to try and make finals, all the other sides will have that same goal as well,” he said.

“We definitely expect to improve on last year’s position, and I reckon there will be a fair few sides battling for that top six.”

That quest will certainly be helped by the Thunder’s recruiting drive, which centred around luring former players back to the club.

Will Patone (one game), Andrew O’Connor (three) and Kyle Tapscott (10) will have full seasons in a Dookie United jumper after varying levels of input last year, while Tim Kelly (Rumbalara) and Liam Hernan (Goorambat) will join a strong contingent of Shepparton inclusions.

“We’ve been pretty settled,” McMullan said.

“We’ve got a couple of new blokes on board this year and a few that were overseas, Zach McKinnis, Lenny O’Sullivan and Rhys O’Sullivan (are coming over from Shepparton).

“We’ve had pretty good numbers really, there’s been new faces every night and the boys are putting in the hard yards.

“It’s a long pre-season too with a late Easter this year so we’ll have to keep it interesting.”

FAST FACTS

COACH: BRENDAN MCMULLAN

2019 FINISH: 10TH (5-11)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: PAT McMULLAN

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: BEN KELLY (30)

GROUND: DOOKIE RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: THUNDER

IN: Rhys O’Sullivan, Zach McKinnis, Lenny O’Sullivan (Shepparton), Tim Kelly (Rumbalara), Liam Hernan (Goorambat), Will Patone, Andy O’Connor

OUT: Nil