Dookie United netball keen to go one better

It may have a new coach at the helm, but Dookie United’s goals for the upcoming Kyabram District League season remain the same.

The Thunder will be trying to go one step further than last year’s runner-up finish under new mentor Maddison Owen.

“It’s the first time I’ve coached netball, I’ve coached a bit of basketball before,” Owen said.

“It will be interesting, but it should be fun.”

Although eventual premier Stanhope was the only side to defeat the Thunder last year, Owen will not be focused on the Lions.

“We definitely want to go one better, it will be a tough season and it always is, but we’re looking forward to it,” she said.

“I think we just need to try and put together the best side we can and play our own brand of netball. You don’t want to come off the court at the end of the year thinking you could have done more.”

Laura Henderson and Amanda Phillips exit Dookie’s A-grade squad, while Kayla McMullan will step up from the B-grade ranks alongside new inclusion Gemma O’Sullivan.

McMullan will slot into the defensive third for the Thunder, with O’Sullivan rolling through the mid-court and attacking third.

COACH: MADDISON OWEN 2019 FINISH: RUNNER-UP (16-3)