Sport

Dookie United netball keen to go one better

By Tyler Maher

Maddison Owen.

1 of 1

It may have a new coach at the helm, but Dookie United’s goals for the upcoming Kyabram District League season remain the same.

The Thunder will be trying to go one step further than last year’s runner-up finish under new mentor Maddison Owen.

“It’s the first time I’ve coached netball, I’ve coached a bit of basketball before,” Owen said.

“It will be interesting, but it should be fun.”

Although eventual premier Stanhope was the only side to defeat the Thunder last year, Owen will not be focused on the Lions.

“We definitely want to go one better, it will be a tough season and it always is, but we’re looking forward to it,” she said.

“I think we just need to try and put together the best side we can and play our own brand of netball. You don’t want to come off the court at the end of the year thinking you could have done more.”

Laura Henderson and Amanda Phillips exit Dookie’s A-grade squad, while Kayla McMullan will step up from the B-grade ranks alongside new inclusion Gemma O’Sullivan.

McMullan will slot into the defensive third for the Thunder, with O’Sullivan rolling through the mid-court and attacking third.

COACH: MADDISON OWEN 2019 FINISH: RUNNER-UP (16-3)

Latest articles

World

Global coronavirus toll ‘passes 300,000’

Deaths around the world linked to the coronavirus have passed 300,000 according to a Reuters tally, with reported cases approaching 4.5 million.

AAP Newswire
World

Coronavirus cases surge in Brazil, Mexico

Record rises in daily coronavirus cases have been recorded in Brazil and Mexico, where leaders are intensifying attempts to reopen their economies.

AAP Newswire
World

Downer may face scrutiny in US probe

US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham says a probe will examine the FBI Trump-Russia investigation sparked by Alexander Downer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

E-Series - Jacobson charging up the championship table

Jacobson sits eighth on the overall championship table for Matt Stone Racing after finding his way on to the podium for the first time last round, enjoying a tweak to the racing format - as he forecast ahead of the battle

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles - Week 6

Best Battles continues to look back on some of the most memorable clashes between teams across the region. GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE Shepparton v Kyabram Grand final, 2018 at Deakin Reserve Shepparton 9.9 (63) d Kyabram 8.13 (61) Shepparton’s triumph...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Our Game: Women’s stories shaping sport - Amy Marshall

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on...

Tyler Maher