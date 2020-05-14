Sport

Bowls back in swing with new guidelines following easing of restrictions

By Aydin Payne

Roll up, roll up: Bowlers in Victoria will be able to hit the green for practice after the relaxation of restrictions.

Bowls clubs across the Goulburn Valley are able to welcome fans of the sport back to their greens after the relaxation of Victorian Government restrictions earlier this week.

Bowls Victoria has since announced a set of measures to ensure people can return to the sport safely.

Bowlers are limited to practice only at this stage, with no organised competition bowls allowed.

The governing body for the sport in Victoria said its main priority was "safe social opportunities" to play bowls during the coming week.

A number of new guidelines have been put in place such as, 10 people maximum a green, all mats and jacks to be cleaned before use and no sharing of bowls.

Goulburn Valley Bowls Division publicity officer Daniel Nichols expressed his excitement about getting back out on the greens, but stressed his fellow bowlers needed to follow advice from the governing bodies.

“I can't wait to get back out there, I'm really looking forward to being able to go for a roll,” Nichols said.

“But we still need to be mindful and careful, we can't go too fast and erase all the hard work we've done.

“All it takes is one outbreak and that's why it's important that everyone follows the guidelines put in place.”

● In other news, Bowls Australia has asked for expression of interests from clubs in regard to hosting this year's national championships.

Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the Australian Championships and Australian Champion of Champions events will be held later this year either in Victoria or New South Wales to minimise costs to participants.

Clubs will have until June 1 to submit their interest.

Nichols hoped East Shepparton and Shepparton Park would put their hands up to bring the lucrative event to the region.

“I personally think that both East Shepparton and Shepparton Park should have a crack at hosting,” he said.

“It would do wonders to promote the sport in the area.

“We can easily accommodate for everyone, but I think the bistro side of things might be the only downfall.

“I'd still like to see them push for it though.”

● For more information on the new guidelines, you can head to the Bowls Victoria website.

