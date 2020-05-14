Oddie - Some golfers returned in better form than most

Golfers rejoiced across Victoria this week as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, allowing the sport to resume.

Oddie was among those kicking the dew off the links on Wednesday morning — along with hundreds of others in the region.

Some impacted less by the break than others

The News sports team joined Oddie on course in the wee hours of the first day back on the fairway, but it is fair to say none of them can be described as "best first-up from a spell".

The scores carded were certainly heftier than desired, although there were some golfers across the Goulburn Valley who came back from their break in ripping form.

Mal Baker snared an ace on the fourth hole at Kyabram Parkland Golf Club to show that practice does not always make perfect.

Walker, virtual ranger

Former Mooroopna cricket import Roman Walker has been enjoying isolation, securing his Glamorgan side what could possibly be the only silverware of the county season.

Walker claimed the Quarantine Cup — a PlayStation 4 Cricket 19 tournament organised by The Cricketer — by defeating Hampshire's Mason Crane in the grand final.

There were 28 five-over contests staged across 30 days to produce a champion.

“I am buzzing, I am very happy. I'm quite surprised, but I've managed it, I've done it,” Walker told thecricketer.com

“We might have to pull together a Zoom call tonight and get us all on the beers, and get celebrating.

“I'd say dedication is what got me there. After the first couple of games, I realised I had a better chance than I thought I did at first and got my head in the game.

“Let's hope it is the only Quarantine Cup, for cricket's sake.”