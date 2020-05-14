Sport

Oddie - Some golfers returned in better form than most

By Shepparton News

Got it in one: Mal Baker carded an ace at Kyabram Parklands Golf Club upon his return to the course.

1 of 1

Golfers rejoiced across Victoria this week as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, allowing the sport to resume.

Oddie was among those kicking the dew off the links on Wednesday morning — along with hundreds of others in the region.

Some impacted less by the break than others

The News sports team joined Oddie on course in the wee hours of the first day back on the fairway, but it is fair to say none of them can be described as "best first-up from a spell".

The scores carded were certainly heftier than desired, although there were some golfers across the Goulburn Valley who came back from their break in ripping form.

Mal Baker snared an ace on the fourth hole at Kyabram Parkland Golf Club to show that practice does not always make perfect.

Walker, virtual ranger

Former Mooroopna cricket import Roman Walker has been enjoying isolation, securing his Glamorgan side what could possibly be the only silverware of the county season.

Walker claimed the Quarantine Cup — a PlayStation 4 Cricket 19 tournament organised by The Cricketer — by defeating Hampshire's Mason Crane in the grand final.

There were 28 five-over contests staged across 30 days to produce a champion.

“I am buzzing, I am very happy. I'm quite surprised, but I've managed it, I've done it,” Walker told thecricketer.com

“We might have to pull together a Zoom call tonight and get us all on the beers, and get celebrating.

“I'd say dedication is what got me there. After the first couple of games, I realised I had a better chance than I thought I did at first and got my head in the game.

“Let's hope it is the only Quarantine Cup, for cricket's sake.”

Latest articles

National

Melbourne man accused of abusing children

A man has been charged with sexually abusing two children in suburban Melbourne over more than 20 years.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic student gifted laptop to study at home

Lee Ausage no longer has to wait for his five older siblings to finish their homework before he can start on his, following the gift of a laptop.

AAP Newswire
National

Major corruption fears in WA public sector

Corruption may be widespread in Western Australia’s public sector, which has been rocked by major scandals in recent years, a parliamentary report has found.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - Week 6

Best Battles continues to look back on some of the most memorable clashes between teams across the region. GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE Shepparton v Kyabram Grand final, 2018 at Deakin Reserve Shepparton 9.9 (63) d Kyabram 8.13 (61) Shepparton’s triumph...

Tyler Maher
Sport

E-Series - Jacobson charging up the championship table

Jacobson sits eighth on the overall championship table for Matt Stone Racing after finding his way on to the podium for the first time last round, enjoying a tweak to the racing format - as he forecast ahead of the battle

Tyler Maher
Sport

Football and netball season remains questionable

Today shapes as a make-or-break day for country football and netball seasons as Victoria’s state of emergency restrictions expire. After the National Cabinet released a three-step plan for the reopening of Australia on Friday, region administrators...

Alex Mitchell