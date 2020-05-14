Soho Tribeca to stand at stud in Kyabram

5370537724001

Soho Tribeca, one of the most impeccably-bred and best-performed stallions to become available to breeders, is to stand his first season at Kyabram’s state-of-the-art stud, Northern Rivers Equine.

A 1:53.8 winner who earned $1 103 854 in his career will stand at a fee of $3000 including GST payable on a positive test.

Soho Tribeca, a courageous pacer with a lion-sized heart, met and defeated the best pacers in commission including Lazarus, Chicago Bull, Tiger Tara and Lennytheshark before being struck down by injury when at the height of his career.

All told, Soho Tribeca had 59 starts for 21 wins and 24 placings and took a mile mark of 1:53.8 at three years.

Had he remained sound there seemed little doubt he would have taken a 1:50 record and added considerably to his bankroll.

During his career Soho Tribeca won three times at Group One level, three at Group Two, one at Group Three and twice in Listed company.

A winner and a Breeders Crown finalist at two, Soho Tribeca really came into his own as a three-year-old, winning eight of his 20 starts including the Caduceus Club Cup, semi-finals of the Breeders Crown and Vicbred and placing in the Bathurst Gold Chalice and Victoria Sires Classic.

As a four-year-old Soho Tribeca proved one of the best his age and sex, winning the $200 000 WA Golden Nugget with a brilliant front-end display, a heat, semi-final and the $120 000 final of the Vicbred Series and finishing second in the Fremantle Cup and third in the WA Pacing Cup.

Soho Tribeca set the seal for his greatness in his five-year-old campaign, earning a whopping $670 544 from 19 starts. He captured two heats of the 2017 Inter Dominion Championship, including a crushing defeat of Lazarus by 11 m in 1:54.2 over 2130 m with the last 800 in 54.5 and effortlessly winning the $450 000 WA Pacing Cup.

Shipped to the East coast, he sliced two seconds off the Kilmore Cup record despite racing without cover throughout the 2690 m, rating a sensational 1:56, and finished a neck second to Lazarus in a record-breaking A. G. Hunter Cup.

Perhaps Soho Tribeca’s greatest performance came in defeat when he sat parked, made the record-breaking 1:46.9 and still finished a close third to My Field Marshal and Jilliby Kung Fu in the 2018 Miracle Mile.

A striking bay horse of 16.1 hands, Soho Tribeca is a son of the former champion pacer American Ideal (1:47.8), the sire of 14 millionaires.

Bookings can be made by phoning Dr Kath McIntosh at Northern Rivers Equine on 0427 497 429 or 5852 2845 or email [email protected]