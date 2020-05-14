Young gun takes the senior coaching reins

Picola and District League Junior Coach of the Year Alex Hay will make a major step up in the coaching ranks for the Deni Rovers in 2020.

The 25-year-old was announced as the club’s senior coach last year and takes over the role from non-playing coach Josh Bode.

It’s a coming-of-age moment for Hay, who after playing fourths and thirds footy for the Rovers, made his return to his junior club in 2018, playing for the senior squad while coaching the thirds footy side.

Hay said with good numbers at training during the pre-season, the club was in a strong position.

‘‘We’ve had a couple of training sessions since the Christmas break and numbers have been upwards of 30 each week,’’ he said.

‘‘Brendan Hope is one who has impressed me. His leadership skills are really shining through.

‘‘Kaiden Joss has trained the house down and Adam Bodey is in ripping nick.

‘‘Our ruck stocks are looking quite good with Adam back from his year off.

‘‘He and James Kirby are the fittest I’ve ever seen them. With Adam taking the brunt of the ruck work back we may look to keep James up forward more often.

‘‘I’ll also look to get more senior game time into some of our young thirds talent like Raymond Murphy, Haydn Mowat, Will Martin and Tom Blake.

‘‘Over the last 10 to 15 years the club has probably snagged the most junior flags, but we just haven’t been able to transition that into senior footy, so hopefully exposing these young blokes to more senior footy will help us in the long run.

‘‘Although we haven’t been active in recruiting, I have a notion to reward the local blokes playing for the club.

‘‘We want to let the locals know they’re valued by the club and I will be rewarding the guys who make the effort to train each week and that work hard on the weekend.

‘‘This year we’ll have 20 local blokes at minimum lining up in the senior side each week.”

Fast facts

COACH: ALEX HAY

2019 FINISH: SIXTH (10-6)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: DES MORGAN

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: JOSH FLIGHT (38)

GROUND: MEMORIAL PARK

NICKNAME: ROVERS

IN: Adam Bodey (year away), Matt Dowling (Natte Bealiba), Lewis Habraken (Macquarie University).

OUT: Nathan Kerr, Dylan Kerr (Rumbalara), Djaran Whyman (Picola United), Josh Flight.