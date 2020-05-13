New floodlights installed at Shepparton’s Princess Park

Shepparton's Princess Park oval will soon house some of the best lights in the region when sport returns to the facility later this year.

Work on installing new flood lighting towers at Princess Park — home of the Shepparton Swans Football Netball Club and Shepparton United Cricket Club — began recently.

It is the next step of Greater Shepparton City Council's Princess Park Master Plan, with upgrades to the four light towers and main switchboard.

Installation of the new towers will cost $376 000, which is being funded by the Victorian Government and city council.

Upgrades to the switchboard are yet to start, after contractors installed the four light towers last week.

All the lights will become operational later this year.

Shepparton Swans president Jarrod Sutherland said the new light towers would be a great addition to the football club and other participants.

“Going forward these upgrades will be a great addition to not only the football club, but the community as well,” Sutherland said.

“The club is very thankful to the council and state government for all their help and Watters Electrical have done a great job installing the towers.

“We are very happy, we can't wait to be able to use them once the season continues.”

The club's senior football coach Paul Hawke highlighted the need for new lights and said the upgrades came at a positive time for the club.

“The old lights had certainly run their race,” Hawke said.

“It's certainly exciting for the club and it's come at a time where the club's in a great position.

“It's a big coup and hopefully it paves the way for some night matches in years to come.”