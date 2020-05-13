Various sports announce return to play plans

A number of sports have provided updates on returning to play after the Victorian Government's relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Among them is bowls, which per Bowls Victoria guidelines will allow 10 bowlers on any green at one time for practice.

But competitive play remains banned, and clubhouses, bars, eating areas and change rooms should still be closed.

Once on the green, the governing body asks players to maintain 1.5 m social distancing measures where possible and to only touch their own bowls, while acknowledging members in a high-risk category should carefully consider if they should be playing.

Bowls Victoria also said it would announce plans to finish its State Championship events in June.

● Elsewhere, Basketball Victoria backed the government's call to allow outdoor activity in groups of no more than 10, reminding teams indoor play remained off the table.

But with only non-contact training permitted, its guidelines ask teams to stick to drills without opposition defenders, with screens, boxing out and lockdown defence banned.

The Basketball Victoria statement reminded clubs only sanctioned training sessions would be covered by insurance and suggested only drills that fit the new guidelines would be covered.

● Cycling Victoria is continuing to advise against group riding despite the new regulations.

Its statement said bunch riding was safest as a tight, cohesive unit, and said this was not something that could be achieved while maintaining 1.5 m of social distancing.

It suggested cyclists remain riding by themselves or on a trainer, or avoid riding in another's slipstream by keeping 10 m off the cyclist in front of them.

● Football Victoria announced late Tuesday it remained waiting on further detail regarding its return to training protocols, still seeking advice from councils and land owners on access to facilities.

As a result, FV said sanctioned club trainings remained off the table, adding it did not anticipate sanctioned training before Saturday at the earliest.

Shepparton Junior Soccer Association said it was planning to begin its season on Saturday, July 18, the first week of term three, although all plans would be fluid so as to adapt to changing government regulations.

It said it planned for the season to finish at the end of October.