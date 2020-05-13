Maher’s Musings - Best GVL netball deciders of the decade

Maher's Musings has ranked the best Goulburn Valley League football grand finals of the past decade — now it is time to tackle the netball deciders.

There have been some thrilling contests across the years, with a couple of teams prominent throughout.

So take a walk down memory lane with me as I rank them from 10th to best.

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE NETBALL GRAND FINALS RANKED 2010-2019

10. Kyabram 48 d Shepparton Swans 26, 2011

The Bombers dominated this clash to take a 22-goal victory and their first flag of four in the decade.

Abbey Breen snared the best-on-court medal as Ash Mangan, Elle Groves and Belinda Lees also impressed.

For the Swans — who trailed by five goals at quarter-time and 12 at the next two breaks — Bec Dudgeon and Laura Moon stood out.

9. Seymour 52 d Echuca 38, 2015

Seymour broke a 27-year drought when it accounted for Echuca on the last day of the 2015 season.

The Lions smashed the Murray Bombers 16-5 in the third term to break the back of the contest, with Elle McDonald shining bright and 18-year-old Amelia Brock slotting 43 goals.

Casey Frame was among the best for Echuca.

8. Shepparton United 41 d Shepparton Swans 30, 2014

In their fifth decider in a row the Swans could not find a second flag, falling to the Demons by 11 goals.

Di Hanslow's troops showcased their versatility as the magnets were shuffled regularly, with Bree Hanslow, Hayley Fairless and Ash Lancaster among the better players.

Annie Cobbledick again stood out for the Swans.

7. Shepparton Swans 53 d Shepparton 32, 2013

Finally the breakthrough came for the Swans after losing three deciders in a row — bumping this contest up a couple of spots in the list.

They did it comfortably too — even after losing to the Bears in extra time a fortnight earlier — and led by 17 goals at the final change.

Annie Cobbledick shot 41 goals and was named best-on-court, but all of the Swans stood tall to end a 21-year A-grade premiership drought.

6. Seymour 43 d Shepparton United 34, 2019

The margin may have only been nine goals in the end, but the Lions dominated this clash from start to finish.

An burst of six unanswered goals in the third stanza was the most control the Demons could muster across the contest.

Meg Grbac, Sarah Szczykulski and Elle McDonald stood tall for Seymour in the win.

5. Kyabram 44 d Shepparton Swans 35, 2012

Another grand final success for Kyabram and another loss for the Swans — their third in a row at that stage.

The Bombers had too much firepower when it mattered with Elle Groves and Belinda Lees once again starring in attack.

The Swans had led by a goal at the main break, but Kyabram put the foot to the floor in the premiership quarter to take back control of the clash.

4. Kyabram 51 d Seymour 45, 2016

A bruising encounter played out at Deakin Reserve in 2016 as Kyabram took it right up to Seymour — and eventually claimed victory.

The Bombers had all the familiar stars dominating once more — Ash Mangan, Elle Groves, Belinda Lees and Lauren Pryde among them — and shook the Lions off with a 15-7 third term.

Amelia Brock managed 42 goals, but had no support for the Lions as Mangan and Pryde controlled their defensive end superbly.

3. Kyabram 47 d Shepparton United 44, 2017

A perfect season for the Bombers finished with yet another premiership — but this one took plenty of winning.

Just three goals was the margin in the end, but, while the Demons threw everything they had at the Bombers, the reigning premier had all of the answers.

Steph Vick was best-on-court, with the usual suspects supporting her well.

2. Shepparton United 53 d Shepparton Swans 48, 2010

United roared back into this contest after the final break, turning an eight-goal deficit in to a five-goal triumph through sheer willpower.

Kali and Keisha Guilmartin starred in the last stanza, while the likes of Kate Durling, Maisie Barlow and Bree Hanslow were also standouts.

The Swans lost playing coach Sharna Saunders to a rolled ankle early in the piece, but still led at all of the whistles — except the one that counted.

1. Echuca 51 d Shepparton 50, 2018

As the best football grand final of the decade was heating up on the other side of the grandstand, Echuca was securing a win that was just as outstanding.

The Murray Bombers knocked over previously undefeated Shepparton by a single goal to break a 22-year drought.

An arm-wrestle of a contest went right to the wire, with Echuca landing the decisive blow.

Sheridan Townrow was named best-on-court for the victors, but it was a true team effort that delivered the Murray Bombers a historic triumph.