Tennis - singles, doubles and small coaching groups back on the agenda

Tennis players across the region — and indeed Victoria — are rejoicing this week after the easing of some coronavirus restrictions.

With up to 10 people now allowed to gather outside, tennis in small numbers is back on the agenda for those ready to dust off the racquet in a safe manner.

Tennis Victoria announced return to tennis guidelines yesterday — along with releasing respective tool kits for clubs, coaches and local government areas — allowing players to take to courts in singles or doubles, with coaching of small groups also permitted.

“I think it's a good thing,” Tallygaroopna-based tennis coach Cal Curtis said.

“Obviously there's lots of protocols in place from the government, Tennis Victoria and each local club, but if you're meeting all of them you're good to have a hit.

“With the right measures it means some coaching can go ahead as well, and all coaches will be keen to get back out there.

“I'm excited to see the kids again and the parents will be keen to get them out of the house and get a racquet in their hands again.”

Some of the guidelines included ensuring a distance of 1.5 m could be kept between participants, keeping clubhouses closed and implementing a "Get in, play and get out" method of thinking.

The tool kits include links to checklists, cleaning and disinfecting instructions and posters to help inform members of the new rules.

And, while further lifting of restrictions could still be a number of weeks away, Curtis hoped now that the ball was rolling they would arrive sooner, rather than later.

“I'm not sure when competitions and stuff like that will be back, but for now this is a positive first step,” he said.

“Hopefully everything goes well over the next few weeks and we can see some more restrictions eased for footy, netball and all of the other sports as well.”

It remains important to check with your local club before heading down for a hit, with bookings essential.