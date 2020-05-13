Local golf courses prepare for return to the sport today

After weeks of indoor putting and chipping in the garage, avid golfers across the Goulburn Valley will make their return to the fairways today.

Golfers rejoiced when the Andrews Government eased restrictions on Monday, allowing a maximum of 10 people in a group for outdoor recreational activities.

The state government gave the green light for activities such as golf, hiking and fishing to resume in what was a welcome relief for many in the community.

Victoria was the last of the Australian states and territories to allow golf to resume, which made Monday's announcement all the sweeter for Mooroopna Golf Club's head professional Darren Rodgers.

“We are excited to have our members and guests back out playing, it's great to have it (golf) back,” Rodgers said.

“But we are mindful of the restrictions in place and we ask for patience from the public over the coming days as we deal with these restrictions.

“Our website will be updated regularly on any new information.”

Shepparton Golf Club's head professional Mitch McComas made his emotions clear about golf resuming today.

“I'm ecstatic to be honest with you,” McComas said.

“We are really looking forward to getting people back out on the course and providing them with the outlet of playing golf.”

Golf will look a bit different for most, with clubs removing rakes from bunkers, limiting group sizes and distancing the time between tee-off.

At Shepparton and Mooroopna, you must book your round of golf prior to arriving at the course, with no walk-ups accepted.

“Those wanting to play must book prior to their round, we are not allowing walk-ups,” McComas said.

“Rakes have been removed and you are not allowed to touch or remove the flags.

“Our clubhouse will also be open for takeaway on selected days of the week, all our information is on our website.”

Although the absence of golf has been hard on everyone, McComas and Rodgers were able to look at the positive that the break in play has provided.

The two professionals said the courses had been kept in top condition by staff since they closed on March 28.

“The course is in such good nick, the time off gave staff time to do repairs and the recent rain has helped too,” Rodgers said.

McComas praised the efforts of staff to get the course in "sensational" condition.

“Our staff have done a great job,” he said.

“It's looking sensational and we can't wait to get players back out there.”