E-Series - Jacobson charging up the championship table

By Tyler Maher

Going great: Garry Jacobson continues to move up the E-Series championship table. Picture: Matt Stone Racing

The BP Supercars All Stars E-Series competition turns for home after reaching the halfway mark last week.

Tonight's round six action will pit Shepparton's Garry Jacobson against the largest field yet in the iRacing event, with 31 drivers set to take to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Jacobson sits eighth on the overall championship table for Matt Stone Racing after finding his way on to the podium for the first time last round, enjoying a tweak to the racing format - as he forecast ahead of the battle.

Three races will again be staged tonight, with qualifying setting the grid for the first 11-lap contest and starting positions for the second 11-lap sprint to be in reverse order from the initial results.

Like with last week's event, the final longer battle - in this case 20 laps - will see a grid order derived from the cumulative points of the previous two races.

Jacobson added a 17th and a seventh position to his third-placed finish last round and will be hoping to duke it out with the cars near the top of the table once more tonight.

Qualifying gets under way from 6pm with racing to follow from 7pm.

Among the wildcards for tonight's racing are Craig Lowndes, Garth Tander, Will Power and Lando Norris.

