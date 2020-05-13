Pushing for the next level

Deanne Stevens will coach the Deniliquin Rovers Netball Club’s A-grade side for 2020.

Stevens said she was excited for the opportunity and planned to utilise her expertise in netball to ‘‘push the club to the next level’’.

‘‘It’s great to return to Rovers and be appointed the A-grade coach,’’ she said.

‘‘Rovers have had great success over the years and I’d like to build on that, particularly focusing on one of the many strengths the club has — its juniors coming up through the ranks.

‘‘It’s a pleasure to have this opportunity to work with these players, it’s an exciting time to be back at Rovers.

‘‘Another fabulous strength of the netball club is an experienced senior player group.

‘‘I have already started organising something special for the players; to be able to offer our girls something our city friends have on their doorstep will be pretty exciting.’’

COACH: DEANNE STEVENS 2019 FINISH: FOURTH (13-5)