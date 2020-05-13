Swans ready to fly higher this year

Making its intentions clear a top-two finish and premiership run were the yardstick last year, a rock-solid home-and-away campaign saw Avenel shape as a serious a contender.

But plans can be derailed and an elimination final loss at the hands of Lancaster saw the Swans unexpectedly bundled out of finals in the first weekend of September.

Returning coach Kasey Duncan said the team's early exit had been a disappointing end to the season but remained positive in the Swans’ overall position in the league.

“It (elimination final) didn’t go to plan. Lancaster were the better team on the day and played a better brand of finals footy,” Duncan said.

“But you move forward.

“We have similar goals again this season. We know it’s hard to win a premiership in this competition sitting outside the top two – that’s where we need to finish.

“We know what the benchmark is to go further into September. We’re happy with the way we’re shaping up.”

While the Swans were forced to cover the departures of former captain Michael Tinkler and key position players, Sam and Angus Durnan, it’s the return of local boys Todd and Max Lawrence that has Duncan excited for the season ahead.

“Todd was very strong in the under-18 TAC Cup level. He’ll give big Paul (Arandt) a break in the ruck,” Duncan said.

“And Max is a very athletic and versatile player.”

And following a strong recruiting period, the Swans have also covered losses to their forward line.

Wayne Pavitt, a past KDL leading goal-kicker at Dookie, returns to the competition after a stint in the Sunshine State and should form a strong partnership with GVL reserves leading goal-kicker, Max Jones.

FAST FACTS

COACH: KASEY DUNCAN

2019 FINISH: FIFTH (14-3)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: BRAYDON AVOLA

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: KASEY DUNCAN (58)

GROUND: AVENEL RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: SWANS

IN: Wayne Pavitt (Port Douglas, AFL Cairns), Josh Aikens (Shepparton), Jak Hancock (Chelsea Heights), Ryland Head (Trentham), Max Jones, Tom Martin, Jordan Zuccala (Seymour), Max Lawrence (Bonnie Doon), Todd Lawrence (Harrow-Balmoral)

OUT: Garrett Davies (AFL Queensland), Michael Tinkler (Romsey), Sam Durnan (Finley), Angus Durnan, Scott Taylor