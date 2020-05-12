Football and netball season remains in limbo

District football and netball leagues remain waiting on guidelines before training and potentially matches can begin after Monday's Victorian Government announcements.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews announced a relaxation of social distancing measures that allows outdoor exercise in groups of no more than 10 people, but as of yesterday afternoon, AFL Victoria remained in dialogue with state government regarding return to play guidelines, instructing clubs to not yet begin training.

A statement released by AFL North East Border indicated considerations about health and safety protocols were the major things worked through, along with any insurance implications relating to COVID-19.

On the local front, AFL Goulburn Murray released a statement Monday evening that has been reposted by the Goulburn Valley, Murray and Kyabram District leagues, advising clubs the matter was currently out of its hands.

“AFL Victoria is seeking clarification from the state government regarding today's announcement that some COVID-19 restrictions will be eased and how this relates to community sport,” it read.

“AFL GM advises all clubs and teams to wait until further notice from AFL Victoria on when training can recommence and what guidelines are to be followed.

“As soon as we are made aware of what this means for our leagues, we will communicate it to provide that clarification.”

AFL GM region general manager Jamie Macri said yesterday afternoon his organisation hoped to receive word in the coming days, but expected return to play guidelines would be similar to those released in South Australia at the weekend.

Those guidelines include a four-step road map to return to competition, with step two (non-contact training in groups of no more than 10) to kick in on Monday.

Stage three would have full training with contact permitted, before stage four brings matches, although the SA model has not yet listed dates for those stages.

But while it is expected matches will be allowed in the coming months, the viability of a season remains bound to the easing of crowd limits, with all district leagues indicating a season would not run without crowds.

The third step of the Federal Government's plan to ease restrictions plans for 100-person outdoor gatherings in July, although the state government retains the power to either bring that relaxation forward or push it back.

And Picola District league operations manager Shane Railton clarified comments he made regarding segregating home and away fans on the football fields and netball courts at a venue, potentially allowing four gatherings of 100 people at the one time.

“The government hasn't made a position on that, we've sought clarity (on Monday), we don't have clarity on that yet,” Railton said.

“And that hasn't gone to the board, it's just something that I thought of and I've chatted with (league president) ‘Brooksy’ (Dennis Brooks) about. But let's get talking about these things is the way I see it.”