Testing, but exciting times ahead at Ardmona

Ardmona’s prayers were answered late last year when it was reinstated into the Kyabram District League.

Now, ahead of the club’s centenary season and with 1999 Brownlow medallist Shane Crawford on board, the real hard work begins.

“I’m just pumped for everyone involved with the club,” Crawford said when the good news broke.

“They’re so passionate and they wanted to stay alive so much, so that was nice for them.

“Especially to happen just before Christmas and now we can be chasing players right over Christmas.”

But although a first senior football victory since July 2015 is what everyone involved with the Bush Cats craves, Crawford knows that reality may still be a while away yet.

“It’s not necessarily about trying to win as many games as possible, it’s about how we can get back on track and hold the club in good stead to make sure it’s around in another 100 years,” he said.

“From the league’s point of view, I do understand it, they’re doing their best to make the league function.

“Ardmona needs to lift, but I think everything is in place. We just want to have some good fun, and everyone is welcome at the club.

“I’m very aware (about the hard work ahead), but I’m looking forward to it, it’s exciting.

“I’m in a position to be able to do it, it’s the first time after my football career I’ve been in a position to dedicate myself to being involved with the football club.

“I’ve watched them for about four years, and I’ve been very curious, but it’s now or never.

“I don’t like losing very much, so that will be rough, but we just need to try and be more competitive. It needs to be a fun destination where players can learn.

“Let’s not just blaze away, let’s play with a system and a team-first attitude, and try and kick some goals and compete a bit better.”

FAST FACTS

COACH: SHANE CRAWFORD

2019 FINISH: 15TH (0-16)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: CAINE ATKINSON

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: CAINE ATKINSON (10)

GROUND: ARDMONA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: BUSH CATS

In: Shane Crawford (Aldinga), Brenton Northausen, Joel Bunce (Girgarre), Will Bryant, Trent Corby (Tallygaroopna), Aaron McKay, Travis Sinclair, Toby Engledow (Shepparton East), Elijah Firebrace (Rumbalara), Declan Connors (Katandra), Tyler Stevens (Mooroopna), Shaun McAllister (Katunga), Damien Carmody (Colbinabbin), Cameron Hall (Fitzroy Stars), Frank Guligo (Glenrowan Kelly Tigers), John Creighton

Out: Riley Dryden (Undera), Daniel Hatton (Bonnie Doon), Frederick Maclean