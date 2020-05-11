Sport

Courts finally removed from Echuca Lawn

By Andrew Johnston

Paved paradise and put up a bridge: An aerial view of the Victoria Park precinct. Picture: Steve Huntley.

1 of 1

After two years under VicRoads possession, six tennis courts at the side of Echuca Lawn Tennis Club have been removed as part of the Echuca Moama bridge project.

But there remains no movement in constructing replacement courts for the club and its co-tenant Echuca South, as well as Echuca Moama Croquet Club.

The facility is now down to 11 courts, with discussions ongoing about new courts in another area of the Victoria Park complex.

Echuca Lawn president Brian Gledhill said replacements were essential to both sports.

“For an average week we would probably need between 12 and 14 to accommodate all the teams involved,” Gledhill said.

VicRoads allowed access after taking possession, allowing tennis to run at full capacity until the project required the land.

However, with the courts removed, issues are presented regarding returning the facility to capacity.

“We've had no further advance to where we were two or three years ago,” Gledhill said.

“We have Jamie Hawking doing our scoping, but he's still working through issues with council and DELWP and VicRoads to an extent. At this stage we are still waiting on a number of things to go ahead.”

Current plans have the courts being built in the open area behind Victoria Park's current netball courts, which is not the ideal position for the tennis club.

“The furthest court will be about 400 m from the clubhouse,” Gledhill said.

“For a number of reasons, including safety and having the croquet club involved, the courts are too far away from the clubhouse.

“We are currently negotiating to get another facility put in at the new courts in order to help function as a club.”

But Gledhill said there had still not been any indication of a timeline for the facility.

“There are a lot of approvals that have to go through, but we really don't know when that will take place. We don't know how we will run with only 11 courts at the moment. We have a heap of junior teams and strong numbers in senior teams as well.”

Gledhill said there was also concerns regarding the financial impact, especially with the recent loss of the club's Easter tournament.

“The loss of the tournament probably cost the club $20 000,” he said.

“And with the court issues we will probably need to move teams around, which will impact bar sales and social aspects. VicRoads are going to compensate some of that. But with the loss of the tournament it becomes pretty tough.”

Campaspe Shire Council and VicRoads were contacted for comment.

Latest articles

News

New lawn section at Shepparton Public Cemetery

Shepparton Cemetery has opened a new non-denominational lawn section which will accommodate an estimated 600 additional graves. Shepparton Cemetery secretary to the Trust Joanne Crowe said the new lawn was ready to host burials for the public, but...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Birthday donation for Shepparton FoodLink

When you’re 12 years old, birthdays are about soccer with your mates, a big party, perhaps some loud music and dancing and loads of presents. But for Venuja Atukorala, his 12th birthday on Friday was a bit different.

John Lewis
News

Shepparton’s Wes and Ethel Manton celebrate 65 years of marriage

Shepparton’s Wesley and Ethel Manton have been partners in business and in life so it makes sense their connection goes beyond just love. On Thursday the couple, who were dairy farmers in Stanhope, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary without...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Old Students announce senior coach for next season

An emerging star of the Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield scene is set to take on the senior coaching role at his club next season. Old Students announced yesterday gun all-rounder Callan McCabe would take on the top role for the next two seasons...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maher’s Musings - Ranking grand finals of the past decade - GVL football part two

Maher’s Musings is ranking the best grand finals of the past decade across the region. Goulburn Valley League football was up first last week, with part one tackling 10th to sixth. It’s crunch time now with the top five in this edition. GOULBURN...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Our Game: Women’s stories shaping sport - Megan Wood

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant, and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations...

Tyler Maher