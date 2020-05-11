Sport

Fallen tree costs club $30k

By Daniel Hughes

Timber: Tocumwal's club rooms have sustained substantial damage.

Storm damage has left Tocumwal Football Netball Club with more than $20 000 worth of damage to its club rooms.

The damage to the $1.3 million facility, that was built in 2009, was extensive with the outside and inside structure affected.

High winds at about 4 pm Friday week ago caused a tree to fall onto the levy bank side of the club rooms, buckling the steal frame of the decking and smashing the balustrade glass.

The airconditioner was also damaged, leaving a hole in the floating roof inside the building.

Club secretary Greg Watmore said the club should hopefully avoid a financial hit from the incident, with it already feeling the brunt of lost income due to the suspension of the season.

“We have the building fully insured and, while we haven't got all of the quotes to fix the damage, we're looking at damage costs between $20 000 and $30 000,” Watmore said.

“We haven't finalised anything yet, but we've certainly got the ball rolling.

“If there is excess involved it will impact us and our financial status.

“We've had no footy and no income, now this. It can be draining to clubs, so we hope if there is any excess that it is minimal.”

Watmore said the main thing coming from the situation was it was only the building that was damaged.

“We are thankful no-one was hurt,” he said.

“A lot of people walk behind the building along the levy bank quite often, so we're glad no-one was there at the time.”

