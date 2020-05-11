AFL Victoria takes first steps to play into October

AFL Victoria has taken its first steps to extend seasons into late October, but it will need support from its biggest rival.

The state's governing body has formally asked Cricket Victoria about playing until the weekend of October 24 and 25.

But even that could be a stretch as grey clouds hang over winter-based community sports.

Competition officials are still awaiting a decision this week from the Victorian Government as to how restrictions could be eased allowing sport to move forward.

In its request, AFL Victoria said all finals would take place in October, while grounds would start to become available throughout September.

“Local football leagues are encouraged to work closely with local cricket associations as early as possible to identify grounds to be utilised during October to ensure preparations on other grounds — particularly for turf wickets — can occur as early as possible,’’ AFL Victoria's offer to Cricket Victoria said.

AFL Victoria said it was continuing to find ways around “the unprecedented circumstances that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on community football’’.

“This is a one-off season modification for 2020 and there is no intent for football to push into October in future years. After 2020, we revert to the original agreement arrangements (football running from April 1 to September 20 and cricket from October 1 to March 31).’’

But AFL Victoria said it was prepared to return the favour next year if cricket needed to play into April to complete its season.

Cricket Shepparton is ready to work with all local sporting bodies in order to find the best solution for everyone.

“We absolutely intend to work with football, tennis, soccer and everyone else as we are looking at both senior and junior sport,” president David D'Elia said.

“We will need to fully understand what each sport can and can’t do under the first easing of restrictions before we can make decisions on what we will do and that should be clearer (this week).”

Goulburn Murray Cricket president Jason Turner said a lot still needed to happen before his competition made a call on when its season would start.

“We've had some discussions around what our season might look like,” Turner said.

“We've developed three strategies that we will take to the clubs for them to vote on before deciding what happens.

“We're in a fortunate position where we have four senior cricket grounds that don't have any footy played on them.

“We'll continue to be in contact with our local footy competitions to see what they are doing and to ensure we can work together.

“I hope that if we do them a favour, they can do one for us later down the track.”

Murray Valley Cricket Association president Anthony Holmes said while a lot still needed to happen before his competition could make a call on when the season would start, the board was supportive of a late start.

“We’ve been asked by the VCCL (Victorian Country Cricket League) on our opinion regarding play in October, which has been sent around to all of our board members,” Holmes said.

“So far, the board members who have responded have agreed we’ll work around whatever decision is made in regards to the footy being played in October.

“We don’t want to see the football suffer, as a lot of our players in our league play both sports, and we’re happy to start in November if need be.

“It’s such an unknown at the moment though, we’re just hoping that both sports can get up and running this year.”

Under usual circumstances, cricket clubs would gain control of grounds on October 1.

District football competitions are expected to meet from this week to discuss next steps, which will depend on announcements from the Victorian Government.

