Football and netball season remains questionable

Today shapes as a make-or-break day for country football and netball seasons as Victoria's state of emergency restrictions expire.

After the National Cabinet released a three-step plan for the reopening of Australia on Friday, region administrators, leagues and clubs are now waiting for today's potential relaxing of Victoria's coronavirus restrictions for an indication if sporting leagues can proceed with a season.

Sporting matches would appear to be classified under step three of the national plan and the Federal Government aims to reach that stage in July, although the final call to ease restrictions remains with the state governments.

But, crucially, step three limits crowds at sporting events to 100 people, meaning football and netball seasons remain in severe doubt with clubs to take a financial hit playing with crowds of that size.

Football season is currently suspended by AFL Victoria until May 31, with information on a potential season start expected to be given in the coming days.

AFL Goulburn Murray region general manager Jamie Macri said his organisation hoped for clarity from the Victorian Government, which is expected to provide an update on increasing community interaction today.

“We really have no idea until (an announcement), we've been waiting on May 11 for a couple of weeks really,” Macri said.

“We've got to wait and see what happens. Some days I think it's going ahead, and some I'm just not sure, but we can only do what the numbers allow us to do.

“Even when 10 people can train in a group, that's a total amount including coaches and trainer, so we've got too wait on that.”

A crowd limit of 500 patrons has been suggested as a minimum amount to make playing games financially viable, although even that figure has been questioned by some as enough to proceed with a season.

Further complicating matters is the dual-state nature of the Murray and Picola District football netball leagues, needing the Victorian and New South Wales governments to ease restrictions to run a season.