Sport

Football and netball season remains questionable

By Alex Mitchell

Shifting goalposts? An update on the football and netball seasons is expected today.

1 of 1

Today shapes as a make-or-break day for country football and netball seasons as Victoria's state of emergency restrictions expire.

After the National Cabinet released a three-step plan for the reopening of Australia on Friday, region administrators, leagues and clubs are now waiting for today's potential relaxing of Victoria's coronavirus restrictions for an indication if sporting leagues can proceed with a season.

Sporting matches would appear to be classified under step three of the national plan and the Federal Government aims to reach that stage in July, although the final call to ease restrictions remains with the state governments.

But, crucially, step three limits crowds at sporting events to 100 people, meaning football and netball seasons remain in severe doubt with clubs to take a financial hit playing with crowds of that size.

Football season is currently suspended by AFL Victoria until May 31, with information on a potential season start expected to be given in the coming days.

AFL Goulburn Murray region general manager Jamie Macri said his organisation hoped for clarity from the Victorian Government, which is expected to provide an update on increasing community interaction today.

“We really have no idea until (an announcement), we've been waiting on May 11 for a couple of weeks really,” Macri said.

“We've got to wait and see what happens. Some days I think it's going ahead, and some I'm just not sure, but we can only do what the numbers allow us to do.

“Even when 10 people can train in a group, that's a total amount including coaches and trainer, so we've got too wait on that.”

A crowd limit of 500 patrons has been suggested as a minimum amount to make playing games financially viable, although even that figure has been questioned by some as enough to proceed with a season.

Further complicating matters is the dual-state nature of the Murray and Picola District football netball leagues, needing the Victorian and New South Wales governments to ease restrictions to run a season.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s Joy Kearney proud winner of surprise delivery competition

With 92 years of wisdom under her belt, Joy also offered some words of advice to other readers of The News

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton’s Wes and Ethel Manton celebrate 65 years of marriage

Shepparton’s Wesley and Ethel Manton have been partners in business and in life so it makes sense their connection goes beyond just love. On Thursday the couple, who were dairy farmers in Stanhope, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Team launches portable hygiene screen

A designer, accountant, signmaker and a lady with the gift of the gab are working together to to help other businesses prepare for the months ahead. In early March, Peter Tate, owner of The Tax Shop in Shepparton, realised there was a need for...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Old Students announce senior coach for next season

An emerging star of the Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield scene is set to take on the senior coaching role at his club next season. Old Students announced yesterday gun all-rounder Callan McCabe would take on the top role for the next two seasons...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Shepparton product reflects on successful debut AFLW season

A stellar and memorable debut season in the AFLW is reward for hours of hard work Shepparton product Grace Egan says. The Carlton midfielder, who turned heads with her poise and attack at the contest this season, enjoyed a successful first-year at...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maher’s Musings - Ranking grand finals of the past decade - GVL football part two

Maher’s Musings is ranking the best grand finals of the past decade across the region. Goulburn Valley League football was up first last week, with part one tackling 10th to sixth. It’s crunch time now with the top five in this edition. GOULBURN...

Tyler Maher