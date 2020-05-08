Sport

Lions primed to pounce

By Tyler Maher

1 of 1

After just missing out on post-season action last year, Undera is itching to taste finals football this time around.

The Lions were shut-out of knockout matches by percentage alone last campaign, with coach Mick Kyle keen for his group to take another step.

“We just missed out on percentage, a couple of games didn’t go our way and we didn’t play well in the wet so we’re trying to address that,” Kyle said.

“Nine to 10 wins would be a pass mark for us, I think.

“Hopefully we can get some luck with injuries.”

Back-to-back league medallist Kaine Herbert is once again set to dominate for Undera – and he will have more help in the middle this year.

“He’s flying,” Kyle said.

“He doesn’t slow down at all, he runs every second day in the pre-season and he’s fitter than he’s ever been.

“Matt Cordy is an A-grade midfielder, he’s originally from Undera and has been in South Australia, but he’s just moved back so that’s fantastic for us.

“He’ll go well in the midfield with Kaine.”

Among the other inclusions for the Lions are Tanner Hunter, Zac Treacy and Riley Dryden, with Kyle confident his list is in great shape.

“We haven’t really lost too many, there’s a couple who will travel at stages throughout the season, so they’re not on full commitment, but I think the list is in a healthier position than last year,” he said.

“A couple of the kids look really good; the thirds are doing really well getting numbers on the park at the moment so we should be able to blood a few this year, which is great.”

Fast facts

COACH: MICK KYLE

2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (9-7)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: KAINE HERBERT

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: BRENTON CAMPBELL (52)

GROUND: UNDERA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: LIONS

IN: Matt Cordy (Kongorong), Tanner Hunter (Strathfieldsaye), Riley Dryden (Ardmona), Zac Treacy (Congupna), Jordan Castles

OUT: Tom Durward (Tatura)

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL contests

Echuca United appeared to be Nathalia’s biggest challenger throughout the season, but instead was handed a straight sets elimination by a determined Congupn

Shepparton News
Sport

Old Students announce senior coach for next season

An emerging star of the Cricket Shepparton Haisman Shield scene is set to take on the senior coaching role at his club next season. Old Students announced yesterday gun all-rounder Callan McCabe would take on the top role for the next two seasons...

Aydin Payne