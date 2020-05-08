Lions primed to pounce

After just missing out on post-season action last year, Undera is itching to taste finals football this time around.

The Lions were shut-out of knockout matches by percentage alone last campaign, with coach Mick Kyle keen for his group to take another step.

“We just missed out on percentage, a couple of games didn’t go our way and we didn’t play well in the wet so we’re trying to address that,” Kyle said.

“Nine to 10 wins would be a pass mark for us, I think.

“Hopefully we can get some luck with injuries.”

Back-to-back league medallist Kaine Herbert is once again set to dominate for Undera – and he will have more help in the middle this year.

“He’s flying,” Kyle said.

“He doesn’t slow down at all, he runs every second day in the pre-season and he’s fitter than he’s ever been.

“Matt Cordy is an A-grade midfielder, he’s originally from Undera and has been in South Australia, but he’s just moved back so that’s fantastic for us.

“He’ll go well in the midfield with Kaine.”

Among the other inclusions for the Lions are Tanner Hunter, Zac Treacy and Riley Dryden, with Kyle confident his list is in great shape.

“We haven’t really lost too many, there’s a couple who will travel at stages throughout the season, so they’re not on full commitment, but I think the list is in a healthier position than last year,” he said.

“A couple of the kids look really good; the thirds are doing really well getting numbers on the park at the moment so we should be able to blood a few this year, which is great.”

Fast facts

COACH: MICK KYLE

2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (9-7)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: KAINE HERBERT

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: BRENTON CAMPBELL (52)

GROUND: UNDERA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: LIONS

IN: Matt Cordy (Kongorong), Tanner Hunter (Strathfieldsaye), Riley Dryden (Ardmona), Zac Treacy (Congupna), Jordan Castles

OUT: Tom Durward (Tatura)