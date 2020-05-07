Best Battles - More options to look back on

Best Battles has got the brain juices flowing as journalists and football enthusiasts alike rack their grey matter for thrilling clashes between sides scheduled to face each other every weekend.

A number of suggestions are still being researched in the archives, with McPherson Media Group scribes frantically trawling the tomes of yesteryear.

But we do have one rebuttal from Monday's matches, with a far closer encounter between Deniliquin and Tungamah suggested than the 144-point blowout which was originally featured.

Pastoral Times

Round 19, 2018 at Hardinge St Oval

Deniliquin 11.13 (79) d Tungamah 10.5 (65)

It was like they had just won a final such was the jubilation from the Deniliquin players when the siren sounded in this battle.

The Rams turned around a 15-point deficit in the final quarter to trump the visiting Tungamah by 14 points, as pouring rain and almost gale-force winds hit late in the match.

The huge ‘Ladies Day’ crowd roared as the players celebrated just their second win in what had been a long Murray league season.

And it took some heroics from the club’s playing coach Todd Gallagher to get the four points.

The on-baller pushed forward late in the game to kick two crucial goals to help get his side back in front.

Gallagher kicked a superb goal on the run from about 35 m out on the wrong side of his body and shortly afterwards was awarded a free kick about 20 m out, the latter giving his side a slender lead.

A strong mark and snap to key forward Adrian Pappin and a free kick and 50 m penalty to Gav Cathie sealed the result late in the match as the Bears were held scoreless for the final term kicking against a strong wind and with the rain pouring down.

The Rams had plenty of fine contributors on the day, including on-ballers Ricky Gittens and Ash Morris and key defender John Anstee, who was impassable in the final quarter.

They were also well served by under-17 players Darcy Morris, Will Shaw and Jake McManus, as well as young gun Sam Willoughby, who was in and under the packs all match.

Best for the Bears were Travis Hayes, Corey Bourke, Bodhi Butts and Drew Haebich.